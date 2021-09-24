                 

Cooper is the man for Uppermill

Jamie Cooper is the new Musical Director of Uppermill Band

Friday, 24 September 2021

        

Fresh from their fine top-six finish at the recent Second Section National Championship of Great Britain in Cheltenham, the Uppermill Band has announced the appointment of a new Musical Director.

Immediate effect

Jamie Cooper is a Specialist Leader in Education for Music and has gained a proven record of developing musical ensembles, conducting and performing. Jamie has already worked with the band and takes up his post with immediate effect.

As a performer he has played cornet at the highest level and brings a wealth of experience from playing under a range of conductors, including Prof David King.

Proud

Talking about the appointment he said: "I feel extremely proud to have been offered the opportunity. I've been very impressed with the sense of togetherness within the band, and I know that we have a shared vision for bringing great musicality and excellence in performing to our local community and beyond.

They are a band who have enjoyed many successes — most recently at Cheltenham and I hope that we can achieve even more together in the future."

        

TAGS: Uppermill

