Death of Stan Smith

Fountain City Brass Band has announced the death of one of its most popular and easily recognizable figures — Stan Smith.

In reporting the sad news the band stated that it was "heartbroken"to hear of his passing, whilst messages of condolence have been received from around the banding globe for a musician whose brilliant playing, professionalism, humour and warmth will be greatly missed by all who met and played with him.

Major part

Stan joined Fountain City in 2003 and became a major part of its success over the next two decades — an unmistakable performer, who the band stated "was as a valuable member of countless wonderful concert and competition successes."

They went on to say: "Stan was a passionate member of the band who always had the funniest jokes with impeccable timing. To all that knew him, he will be sorely missed. Rest easy now Stan and know that you will always have a special place in the hearts of your Fountain City Brass Band."