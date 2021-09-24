Extension to entry date for Butlin's Festival

The deadline date for entries has now been extended by a month for the 2022 Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival.

The Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival has announced that it has extended its deadline for entries until 23rd October.

The initial deadline was to have been this week, but this has now been extended to enable bands to consider their 2022 plans following the recent return to contesting.

The festival takes place at the Skegness Resort on the weekend of 7th-10th January 2022.

Entries:

Entries are currently being processed through the Brass Bands England website: https://www.bbe.org.uk/

Registrations received by midnight on 23rd October will be eligible for a £25 discount on the £100 fee. There's also a further discount on offer for BBE member bands.

Full information and pricing can be found at:

Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=181&reset=1

Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022 (Youth Entries)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=182&reset=1

Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022 (Solo Entries)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=183&reset=1

Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022 (Small Ensemble Entries)

https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=184&reset=1

To book break

To book your Butlin's break please visit www.butlins.com or call 0330 100 9334.