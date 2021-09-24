                 

Prince to use experience in Germany

Trombonist Nick Prince will strengthen his musical links to help the development of German brass players.

Friday, 24 September 2021

        

Well known British trombonist Nick Prince will be using his experience to help the development of players at Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V. in Germany.

He is to become a teacher for trombone and low brass at the organisation's orchestra school KLANGwelt, as well as become the conductor of the Jugend Brass Band BlechKLANG and perform in the BlechKLANG and VielKLANG brass bands.

Extensive

With extensive English and German education and performance experience at Trinity College of Music and the Folkwang University of the Arts in Essen, the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Klassische Philharmonie Bonn, his is an appointment Alexander Richter, Musical Director of the Blasmusikverein Carl Zeiss Jena e.V. is looking forward to.

He told 4BR: "Nick will be a huge asset for the entire association, not just by broadening our international profile but above all, strengthening our concentrated brass band expertise.

Our team now boasts musical experience from Japan, South Africa, Hungary, the UK and Germany and his brass band knowledge is particularly valuable to us."

In my role as conductor of the Youth Brass Band, my focus is to show young people the fun of brass bands in general. Such a community is a fantastic opportunity for unique experiences — both musically and sociallyNick Prince

Possibilities

Talking about the appointment, Nick said: "As a teacher I have made it my goal above all to convey to my students the joy of music and making music — because this creates the basis for endless possibilities.

In my role as conductor of the Youth Brass Band, my focus is to show young people the fun of brass bands in general. Such a community is a fantastic opportunity for unique experiences — both musically and socially.

As an active musician, I want to introduce my fellow musicians to British traditions and principles."

        

