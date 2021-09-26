Bond, Dobson and RVW add to musical tests for 2022 Euros

Original works by Christopher Bond, Simon Dobson and Ralph Vaughan Williams add to the contesting attractions for the 2022 European Championships

In addition to the announcement of Prof Philip Wilby's 'Saints Triumphant' as the set-work for the elite level bands at the 2022 European Championships, the identity of the works to be used in other sections has also been made.

In a joint announcement between Brass Bands England and the European Brass Band Association, it was also revealed that works by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Christopher Bond and Simon Dobson will be performed.

Variations for Brass Band

In keeping with the celebration of Ralph Vaughan William' 150th anniversary celebrations, his seminal composition 'Variations for Brass Band' will be used as the set-work for the Challenge Section.

Commissioned for the 1957 National Finals, just a year before his death, it remains a work of immense importance to the wider banding movement, with EBBA Music Commission Chair Paul Hindmarsh telling 4BR: "It is a very special work in the British brass band repertory — a late masterpiece written right at the end of the composer's long life but full of youthful energy.

It is one of the finest and most personal works composed for the brass band medium by a British composer in the 20th century. The demands it still makes of any band are as much to do with its style and stamina as technical facility."

'Variations for Brass Band' is published by Boosey & Hawkes through its sole selling agent: Studio Music.

Corineus

Two works by leading composers of the current brass band generation will test the bands in the Development and Premier Sections of the European Youth Championships.

'Corineus' by Cornishman Christopher Bond has been chosen for the Development Section (18 and under).

The 10-minute work is inspired by the mythical figure Corineus, a prodigious warrior, a fighter of giants, and the eponymous founder of the ancient kingdom of Cornwall.

Corineus is available through Christopher Bond Music.

Go to: https://www.christopherbondmusic.co.uk/product/corineus

A Brief Symphony of Time

Fellow Cornishman and BASCA award winning composer Simon Dobson provides the Premier Section (22 and under) with his 'A Brief Symphony of Time'.

Commissioned by Smoras Skolemusikk Brass Band and Magnus Brandseth, the 12-minute work describes some of the discoveries of theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.

A Brief Symphony of Time is available from Simon Dobson.

https://simon-dobson.co.uk/shop/

In a joint announcement between Brass Bands England and the European Brass Band Association, it was also revealed that works by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Christopher Bond and Simon Dobson will be performed 4BR

Advertisement

Further information

How to attend EBBF 2022

General ticket sales for all events within the European Brass Band Festival will go on sale on Friday 10th December 2021.

Full details of events can be found on the BBE website where you can register to be kept informed on new announcements.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/ebbf