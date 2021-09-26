                 

*
banner

News

Bond, Dobson and RVW add to musical tests for 2022 Euros

Original works by Christopher Bond, Simon Dobson and Ralph Vaughan Williams add to the contesting attractions for the 2022 European Championships

EBBA
  The works can a time frame of of almost 60 years.

Sunday, 26 September 2021

        

In addition to the announcement of Prof Philip Wilby's 'Saints Triumphant' as the set-work for the elite level bands at the 2022 European Championships, the identity of the works to be used in other sections has also been made.

In a joint announcement between Brass Bands England and the European Brass Band Association, it was also revealed that works by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Christopher Bond and Simon Dobson will be performed.

Variations for Brass Band

In keeping with the celebration of Ralph Vaughan William' 150th anniversary celebrations, his seminal composition 'Variations for Brass Band' will be used as the set-work for the Challenge Section.

Commissioned for the 1957 National Finals, just a year before his death, it remains a work of immense importance to the wider banding movement, with EBBA Music Commission Chair Paul Hindmarsh telling 4BR: "It is a very special work in the British brass band repertory — a late masterpiece written right at the end of the composer's long life but full of youthful energy.

It is one of the finest and most personal works composed for the brass band medium by a British composer in the 20th century. The demands it still makes of any band are as much to do with its style and stamina as technical facility."

'Variations for Brass Band' is published by Boosey & Hawkes through its sole selling agent: Studio Music.

Corineus

Two works by leading composers of the current brass band generation will test the bands in the Development and Premier Sections of the European Youth Championships.

'Corineus' by Cornishman Christopher Bond has been chosen for the Development Section (18 and under).

The 10-minute work is inspired by the mythical figure Corineus, a prodigious warrior, a fighter of giants, and the eponymous founder of the ancient kingdom of Cornwall.

Corineus is available through Christopher Bond Music.
Go to: https://www.christopherbondmusic.co.uk/product/corineus

A Brief Symphony of Time

Fellow Cornishman and BASCA award winning composer Simon Dobson provides the Premier Section (22 and under) with his 'A Brief Symphony of Time'.

Commissioned by Smoras Skolemusikk Brass Band and Magnus Brandseth, the 12-minute work describes some of the discoveries of theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.

A Brief Symphony of Time is available from Simon Dobson.
https://simon-dobson.co.uk/shop/

In a joint announcement between Brass Bands England and the European Brass Band Association, it was also revealed that works by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Christopher Bond and Simon Dobson will be performed4BR

Further information

How to attend EBBF 2022

General ticket sales for all events within the European Brass Band Festival will go on sale on Friday 10th December 2021.

Full details of events can be found on the BBE website where you can register to be kept informed on new announcements.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/ebbf

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

European

BBE provides Open English link to future Europeans

September 26 • Brass Bands England announces that its European Championship representatives will come from the British Open.

Awards

Award winners celebrated at BBE Conference

September 26 • The 2021 BBE Awards honoured inspirational youngsters, to on-line invention, community engagement, education, leadership and a lifetime of providing entertainment.

EBBA

Bond, Dobson and RVW add to musical tests for 2022 Euros

September 26 • Original works by Christopher Bond, Simon Dobson and Ralph Vaughan Williams add to the contesting attractions for the 2022 European Championships

Wilby

Wilby marks Vaughan Williams celebration at European Championship

September 26 • A new commission from Prof Philip Wilby celebrating the life and work of Ralph Vaughan Williams will form the competitive musical centrepiece of the 2022 European Championships in Birmingham

What's on »

Contest: Lower Section National Finals

Sunday 19 September • The Centaur, Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury, Cheltenham, GL40 4SH

Bodmin Town Band - Bodmin Town Band in concert

Friday 24 September • St Petroc's Church, Priory Road, Bodmin PL31 2DT

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Golborne Brass

September 26 • We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Garforth Brass

September 26 • Garforth Brass (3rd section Yorkshire Area) is seeking cornet players (positions negotiable) as the band prepares for forthcoming concerts and contests. We are looking to build further following recent promotion and merger with Garforth Jubilee Band.

Shipston Town Band

September 25 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Pro Cards »

Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Rath clinician, conductor, teacher, adjudicator, editor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top