BBE provides Open English link to future Europeans

Brass Bands England announces that its European Championship representatives will come from the British Open.

  The invitation will now come through the British Open

Sunday, 26 September 2021

        

It was announced at the Brass Bands England annual conference that the highest placed English band at the 2022 British Open Championships to be held in Birmingham in September will be invited to represent the nation at the 2024 European Brass Band Championships in Palanga.

It brings to an end the current 'qualification' process which saw the highest placed English band at the National Championships of Great Britain gain the invitation.

Foden's is to represent England at the 2022 European event in Birmingham, whilst Black Dyke has already been confirmed as the 2023 representative in Malmo in Sweden.

4BR understands that if an English band was to win the 2023 European title, but was also the highest placed band at the 2022 British Open, the next English band in order of merit at the British Open would receive the 2024 invitation.

4BR was informed at the BBE Conference that the decision was made to help give the representative band extra time — some 19 months or so — to organise and finance their contest appearance.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the British Open told 4BR: "We were informed that the decision was made by Brass Bands England that they would like a future English representative band to come from our contest.

We understand that Kapitol Promotions Ltd have been informed, and that being the case, we are happy for the process to be linked to the contest from 2022."

At present the highest placed European band at European Championship contest is invited to take part in the following year's British Open Championships.

        

