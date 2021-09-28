Shipp ready to set sales again

The leading brass band uniform and casual wear manufacturer is thrilled to be making a long awaited return.

Musicwearetc is getting ready to reopen its post-Covid-19 doors to customers.

After an 18-month period in which the manufacturing sector has faced great difficulties, MD Lloyd Shipp told 4BR that he is thrilled to be back as the banding world slowly but surely returns to contesting and concerts.

Long time

"It's been a long time away,"he said. "Like others in the music industry I've had to widen my working experience to bridge the gap, but now the time is right to return and reconnect with new and our valued existing customers who have been so supportive."

Back on its feet

He added: "I've also been an optimistic person and after seeing the return to banding at Cheltenham and now at the Royal Albert Hall I feel the banding movement is getting back on its feet again.

Musicwearetc has always been a part of that and I'll be getting touch with people once again to show them the great product lines we have to offer. So it's time for me to say a personal thank you to all of you for the continued support — we a still here, better and stronger, so get in touch!"

https://musicwearetc.co.uk/