Ashworth and Goodshaw reach final chord

The musical partnership between David W Ashworth and BMP Goodshaw Band has come to an end.

The mutually agreed decision follows a short but successful tenure in which the band claimed the Fourth Section North West Regional title in Blackpool in 2020 just three months after working together.

Due to Covid-19 it wasn't until the 2021 National Final that they took to the contest stage together again where they secured a very creditable seventh place finish.

David will leave the band with immediate effect, but told 4BR that he had thoroughly enjoyed his time and wished them all the very best for the future.