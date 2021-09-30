River City looking for big finisher from composers

The leading American brass band has launched a brand new Composer Competition to round off its 40th season celebrations with a big finisher.

River City Brass from Pittsburgh in the USA has announced that it will complete its 40th anniversary season with an important investment in its future.

The inaugural River City Brass Composers Competition represents the opportunity for composers of all backgrounds, from around the world, to write music for a band that attracts a remarkable concert going audience.

The competition will be judged by Artistic/Music Director James Gourlay, Dr. Peter Graham, Dr. Martin Ellerby, and RCB personnel Drew Fennell and Abigail Langhorst.

Four finalists

The four selected finalists will each receive a $1,000 award. Each will have their works given world premieres in either the band's high profile 'Brass to the Future' or 'Resilience' concert programmes in April and May 2022.

The winner will be chosen by the audience and band members and will receive an additional $1,000.

The works should be between 3 and 10 minutes in duration and aimed at being suitable for a 'big finish' for a concert River City Brass

Advertisement

Worldwide call

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We are sending out a worldwide call for entries and will be giving regular updates. The works should be between 3 and 10 minutes in duration and aimed at being suitable for a 'big finish' for a concert."

Further details can be found at: http://www.rivercitybrass.org/composers-competition