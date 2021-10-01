                 

*
banner

News

New bass trombone concerto to be performed in Huddersfield

A new work inspired by the remarkable life of one of the UK's greatest railway engineers will be premiered later this month.

Gresley
  The world premiere will given given by bass trombonist Christian Jones

Friday, 01 October 2021

        

Following the first performance of the Orchestra of Opera North at Huddersfield Town Hall in over a year and a half, the Kirklees Concert Season continues on 7th October with the world premiere of a new 'Concerto for Bass Trombone' alongside works by Mendelssohn and Brahms.

Gresley

Entitled, 'Gresley' the concerto has been written by British composer and Principal Conductor of the Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra, Benjamin Ellin and will feature
the orchestra's renowned bass trombonist Christian Jones.

The work is inspired by the life of Sir Nigel Gresley, who overcame tragedy and grief to become one of the greatest railway engineers in history.

Mallard and Flying Scotsman

"Gresley's wife died of cancer in 1929", explains Ellin. "Apart from the obvious tragedy of this, what struck me was that he hadn't by that point begun the work that would later make him so famous — he would go on to invent the iconic trains, 'Mallard' and 'Flying Scotsman'.

His ability to rise again from such a huge loss speaks an enormous amount about his inner spirit, his sheer determination and his brilliant positive creative energy."

Apart from the obvious tragedy of this, what struck me was that he hadn't by that point begun the work that would later make him so famous — he would go on to invent the iconic trains, 'Mallard' and 'Flying Scotsman'Composer

Positive project

For Christian Jones, this tribute to human resilience has clear resonance in the present: "It's been so good to have a positive project like this to focus on over the past 18 months.

I first performed Benjamin Ellin's music almost 25 years ago when we were both members of the National Youth Orchestra brass section and bringing this new concerto for my under-represented instrument to the concert platform marks the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition."

Further information

All events in the Kirklees Concert Season are available to book now at www.tickets.kirklees.gov.uk or at the Box Office on 01484 225 755.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Albert

Besson Fridays at the Albert Hall

October 1 • There will be a special Besson Fridays at the National preview programme to enjoy this evening — so keep your eyes peeled

bRASWWIND

Norway reopens to the sound of Brass and Wind

October 1 • Norway returns to musical normality this weekend with three days of wonderful contemporary music making at the BrassWind.festival.

wESTACOTT

Westacott takes sop role at Tredegar

October 1 • Robert Westacott returns to Tredegar to take on the sop role on the band's 'Heroes' challenge at the Royal Albert Hall.

Brass for Africa

Intern hoping for Brass for Africa support

October 1 • Verity Flood will be at the Royal Albert Hall tot talk about he role as the first ever Brass for Africa intern — and how you can help her with her work.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Foden's Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Saturday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

September 30 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Concert Brass Poynton

September 28 • 1st Horn & 2nd Baritone & Bb Bass.. Concert Brass Poynton. We are currently rehearsing in St Georges Hall.. Not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals. No Contesting: Half a dozen jobs per year: Rehearing Weds, 8.00pm to 10.00pm

Chadderton Band

September 28 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Pro Cards »

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top