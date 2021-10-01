New bass trombone concerto to be performed in Huddersfield

A new work inspired by the remarkable life of one of the UK's greatest railway engineers will be premiered later this month.

Following the first performance of the Orchestra of Opera North at Huddersfield Town Hall in over a year and a half, the Kirklees Concert Season continues on 7th October with the world premiere of a new 'Concerto for Bass Trombone' alongside works by Mendelssohn and Brahms.





Gresley

Entitled, 'Gresley' the concerto has been written by British composer and Principal Conductor of the Slaithwaite Philharmonic Orchestra, Benjamin Ellin and will feature

the orchestra's renowned bass trombonist Christian Jones.

The work is inspired by the life of Sir Nigel Gresley, who overcame tragedy and grief to become one of the greatest railway engineers in history.





Mallard and Flying Scotsman

"Gresley's wife died of cancer in 1929", explains Ellin. "Apart from the obvious tragedy of this, what struck me was that he hadn't by that point begun the work that would later make him so famous — he would go on to invent the iconic trains, 'Mallard' and 'Flying Scotsman'.

His ability to rise again from such a huge loss speaks an enormous amount about his inner spirit, his sheer determination and his brilliant positive creative energy."





Apart from the obvious tragedy of this, what struck me was that he hadn't by that point begun the work that would later make him so famous — he would go on to invent the iconic trains, 'Mallard' and 'Flying Scotsman' Composer

Advertisement

Positive project

For Christian Jones, this tribute to human resilience has clear resonance in the present: "It's been so good to have a positive project like this to focus on over the past 18 months.

I first performed Benjamin Ellin's music almost 25 years ago when we were both members of the National Youth Orchestra brass section and bringing this new concerto for my under-represented instrument to the concert platform marks the fulfilment of a lifelong ambition."

Further information

All events in the Kirklees Concert Season are available to book now at www.tickets.kirklees.gov.uk or at the Box Office on 01484 225 755.