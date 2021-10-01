Intern hoping for Brass for Africa support

Verity Flood will be at the Royal Albert Hall tot talk about he role as the first ever Brass for Africa intern — and how you can help her with her work.

Following a recent recruitment drive, cornetist Verity Flood has been selected as the first ever Brass for Africa (BfA) Intern.

What is now hoped to become an annual opportunity with the charity, the Intern position will strengthen the BfA programme in Uganda, as well as provide a career development opportunity for a recently graduated musician.

The role is supported by partners Royal Northern College of Music and Brass Bands England.

Fundraising

As part of the programme, Verity has a responsibility to contribute towards fundraising for the position. With a further £1,500 still needed to meet the target, she will be launching a crowdfunding campaign at the National Championship at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend, where she will have a stand in the foyer area.

As well as making a simple donation, the crowdfunder offers an option to enter a £10 raffle where a variety of rewards will be available in exchange for donations.

Role

Talking about the project Verity said: "The funds raised will be used through my work with Brass for Africa to empower and improve the lives of extremely disadvantaged youngâ€¯people through music.

My role will be to bring the skills I have as a brass tutor to develop the project and support the teachers' working on them. Together, we will provide music education, performance opportunities, and support the development of life skills for those taking part.

We'll be working with street children, young people from impoverished communities, and youngsters from children's homes and rehabilitation centres."

Eager

Brass for Africa Founder Jim Trott added: "Verity is eager and determined to share her skills and experience and is equally mindful of the enormous opportunity this project will provide to establish new friendships and partners for herself, RNCM and Brass Bands England, whilst leaving a brass playing legacy in Uganda."

He added: "We are confident that Verity's work will have a massive impact. The funding for the Intern position comes from the three partner organisations and from the Intern themselves.

As the Intern, raising funds not only increases the personal impact made but gives the opportunity for friends, family and well-wishers to support this vital and exciting position too."

To support

To support Verity's Crowdfunder please go to crowdfunder: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/veritybfa