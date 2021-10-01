                 

*
banner

News

Intern hoping for Brass for Africa support

Verity Flood will be at the Royal Albert Hall tot talk about he role as the first ever Brass for Africa intern — and how you can help her with her work.

Brass for Africa
  Verity Flood will become the first intern for the charity

Friday, 01 October 2021

        

Following a recent recruitment drive, cornetist Verity Flood has been selected as the first ever Brass for Africa (BfA) Intern.

What is now hoped to become an annual opportunity with the charity, the Intern position will strengthen the BfA programme in Uganda, as well as provide a career development opportunity for a recently graduated musician.

The role is supported by partners Royal Northern College of Music and Brass Bands England.

Fundraising

As part of the programme, Verity has a responsibility to contribute towards fundraising for the position. With a further £1,500 still needed to meet the target, she will be launching a crowdfunding campaign at the National Championship at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend, where she will have a stand in the foyer area.

As well as making a simple donation, the crowdfunder offers an option to enter a £10 raffle where a variety of rewards will be available in exchange for donations.

Role

Talking about the project Verity said: "The funds raised will be used through my work with Brass for Africa to empower and improve the lives of extremely disadvantaged youngâ€¯people through music.

My role will be to bring the skills I have as a brass tutor to develop the project and support the teachers' working on them. Together, we will provide music education, performance opportunities, and support the development of life skills for those taking part.

We'll be working with street children, young people from impoverished communities, and youngsters from children's homes and rehabilitation centres."

My role will be to bring the skills I have as a brass tutor to develop the project and support the teachers working on themVerity Flood

Eager

Brass for Africa Founder Jim Trott added: "Verity is eager and determined to share her skills and experience and is equally mindful of the enormous opportunity this project will provide to establish new friendships and partners for herself, RNCM and Brass Bands England, whilst leaving a brass playing legacy in Uganda."

He added: "We are confident that Verity's work will have a massive impact. The funding for the Intern position comes from the three partner organisations and from the Intern themselves.

As the Intern, raising funds not only increases the personal impact made but gives the opportunity for friends, family and well-wishers to support this vital and exciting position too."

To support

To support Verity's Crowdfunder please go to crowdfunder: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/veritybfa

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Albert

Besson Fridays at the Albert Hall

October 1 • There will be a special Besson Fridays at the National preview programme to enjoy this evening — so keep your eyes peeled

bRASWWIND

Norway reopens to the sound of Brass and Wind

October 1 • Norway returns to musical normality this weekend with three days of wonderful contemporary music making at the BrassWind.festival.

wESTACOTT

Westacott takes sop role at Tredegar

October 1 • Robert Westacott returns to Tredegar to take on the sop role on the band's 'Heroes' challenge at the Royal Albert Hall.

Brass for Africa

Intern hoping for Brass for Africa support

October 1 • Verity Flood will be at the Royal Albert Hall tot talk about he role as the first ever Brass for Africa intern — and how you can help her with her work.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Central Band Brass Ensemble & Seraphim Consort

Thursday 30 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Fulham Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Bone-afide Trombone Quartet

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Foden's Band

Friday 1 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Guards Brass

Saturday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

September 30 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Concert Brass Poynton

September 28 • 1st Horn & 2nd Baritone & Bb Bass.. Concert Brass Poynton. We are currently rehearsing in St Georges Hall.. Not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals. No Contesting: Half a dozen jobs per year: Rehearing Weds, 8.00pm to 10.00pm

Chadderton Band

September 28 • Chadderton Band is a friendly non-contesting band playing at various events throughout the year. We are looking for players of all ages and abilities on all sections of the band particularly on Euph Drums and Horn. Come along for a blow most welcome.

Pro Cards »

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top