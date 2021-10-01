Westacott takes sop role at Tredegar

Robert Westacott returns to Tredegar to take on the sop role on the band's 'Heroes' challenge at the Royal Albert Hall.

Welsh champion Tredegar has confirmed that the vastly experienced Robert Westacott will play soprano with them at the Royal Albert Hall on the weekend.

Rob will take on the role deputising for the band's regular sop star Ian Roberts who is recovering from the effects of Covid-19 after he tested positive last week.

Speaking about the move, MD Ian Porthouse told 4BR: "It tells you a great deal about a person such as Rob that he immediately offered to help the band if he was required. He in now living back in Wales so that helped a great deal too.

We followed the correct protocols after finding out about Ian and we know that he has tried everything to get back after his Covid isolation period ended. His health is more important though for him and his family and we hope we can now give him some extra get-well cheer."

He added: "Rob is a superb player and has fitted in brilliantly. He was also keen to remind me that the last time he played at the Albert Hall with the band they came runner-up, so he wants to go one better this time too."

It will certainly be a busy weekend as the band combines their Royal Albert Hall contest appearance with a welcome return to Ardingly College in West Sussex on Sunday.

The band has been welcomed to Ardingly in the past and the day will see players undertake a series of workshops and masterclasses before their afternoon concert performance which will also feature solo performances from some of the students.

Relax

Speaking about the weekend MD Ian Porthouse said: "The visit to Ardingly is a great way to relax after the stresses of the contest at the Albert Hall. We enjoy such a warm welcome, and it's great to be able to work with Richard Stafford and his talented students once again."

The concert takes place at Ardingly College (RH17 6SQ) on Sunday 3rd October at 3.00pm.