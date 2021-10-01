                 

Besson Fridays at the Albert Hall

There will be a special Besson Fridays at the National preview programme to enjoy this evening — so keep your eyes peeled

  The Besson team will be at the Albert Hall to record the programme later today

Friday, 01 October 2021

        

Make sure you tune in later this evening (Friday 1st October) for a special Besson Fridays at the National Championships of Great Britain.

The Besson team of Roger Webster and Steven Mead will be joined by 4BR's Editor Iwan Fox to record a special preview of the event at the iconic location this afternoon which will then be broadcast this evening.

It's going to be packed with views, opinions, interviews and some great special features that will hopefully give you a vibrant little taster of the action to come on Saturday morning from the Royal Albert Hall.

We'll keep you posted about the recording throughout the day.

        

