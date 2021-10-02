                 

News

David King launches new CD

The legendary conductor returns to his first love of playing for his startling new CD release

  David King has launched his new solo recital CD

Saturday, 02 October 2021

        

Mention the name of 'David King' to anyone linked with the brass band movement and they understandably connect it with the award-winning international conductor, whose list of achievements on the podium remains legendary.

For many, the Covid lockdown period has been a confining experience; to others, like David King, it has represented an opportunity to pursue new and innovative projects of a more personal musical significance.

Now, in what many consider his musical prime, David King has redirected his energy back into what is perhaps his first musical love — cornet playing.

Having spent so many decades mentoring and helping countless students and soloists to fulfil their own solo careers, Covid has given David an opportunity to record and release his own premiÃ¨re solo
recording, 'Resurrection'.

'Resurrection' is the opportunity to hear him in a recording that listeners already consider to be "utterly exquisite in every facet."

Recorded and produced in 2021 by three of Australia's most distinguished musicians — David King cornet, Amir Farid piano, Jarrad Gilson producer — 'Resurrection' is a recording not to be missed.

CD and downloads of it are available exclusively at: www.davidkingmusic.com

        

