4BR catches up with Foden's winning conductor to talk about his third National title success and how he approached the score to Bruce Broughton's test piece to do it with the band at the Albert Hall on the weekend.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to Russell Gray about leading Foden's Band to the 2021 National title at the Royal Albert Hall on the weekend.

He talks about the way in which he approached Bruce Broughton's 'Heroes' test-piece, and his wonderful relationship with the Sandbach band that he hopes will continue for quite some time yet