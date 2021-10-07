Brass in Wire cut from 2022 calendar

The popular season opener contest has been cancelled for 2022 but will return in 2023.

Lancashire Contests have taken the decision to cancel the 2022 Brass in the Wire Contest, which was due to have taken place in January.

In recent years the popular event has provided an early season opportunity for bands to test their form on either the Butlin's or Regional set-works, but after a great deal of discussion over Covid-19 considerations and financial feasibility it was felt that it could not be held.

Return

It will however return in January 2023 at Parr Hall Warrington supported by R. Banks & Son (Funerals Ltd). The exact date will be announced in due course.

Speaking to 4BR, a spokesperson for the event said: "We have to look closely at the long-term future for the event. We require around 40 bands to make it financially viable across the six sections and we believe this would be very difficult to achieve given the ongoing Covid-19 concerns at present.

They added: "We intend the contest to operate for many years to come, and by waiting another year to hold the next edition we hope that the pandemic and banding in general will be in a better position to make the contest viable in the long term without a significant increase in entry fees."

Volunteers

It is also hoped that Lancashire Contests can also attract a new batch of volunteers to help with the event in future — especially from the bands themselves.

The spokesperson added: "Help and expertise is always required and welcome, so if you think you can offer something — from social media to helping out with some of the organisational activity on the day we would welcome you."

If you wish to become involved, please contact;

Frank Hodges — Lancashire Contests Chairman

01942 212418

Frankhodges@btinternet.com

Tom Lynan — Lancashire Contests Trustee

07527783837