                 

*
banner

News

Brass in Wire cut from 2022 calendar

The popular season opener contest has been cancelled for 2022 but will return in 2023.

Cancelled
  The popular event will return in 2023

Thursday, 07 October 2021

        

Lancashire Contests have taken the decision to cancel the 2022 Brass in the Wire Contest, which was due to have taken place in January.

In recent years the popular event has provided an early season opportunity for bands to test their form on either the Butlin's or Regional set-works, but after a great deal of discussion over Covid-19 considerations and financial feasibility it was felt that it could not be held.

Return

It will however return in January 2023 at Parr Hall Warrington supported by R. Banks & Son (Funerals Ltd). The exact date will be announced in due course.

Speaking to 4BR, a spokesperson for the event said: "We have to look closely at the long-term future for the event. We require around 40 bands to make it financially viable across the six sections and we believe this would be very difficult to achieve given the ongoing Covid-19 concerns at present.

They added: "We intend the contest to operate for many years to come, and by waiting another year to hold the next edition we hope that the pandemic and banding in general will be in a better position to make the contest viable in the long term without a significant increase in entry fees."

We intend the contest to operate for many years to come, and by waiting another year to hold the next edition we hope that the pandemic and banding in general will be in a better positionorganisers

Volunteers

It is also hoped that Lancashire Contests can also attract a new batch of volunteers to help with the event in future — especially from the bands themselves.

The spokesperson added: "Help and expertise is always required and welcome, so if you think you can offer something — from social media to helping out with some of the organisational activity on the day we would welcome you."

If you wish to become involved, please contact;
Frank Hodges — Lancashire Contests Chairman
01942 212418
Frankhodges@btinternet.com

Tom Lynan — Lancashire Contests Trustee
07527783837

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

EBBA

EBBA invites Composer entries

October 7 • There are hefty prizes on offer for the successful composers at the European Composers Competition.

Fodens

Foden's overwhelmed by worldwide messages

October 7 • The new Champion Band of Great Britain has received hundreds of messages of congratulations from around the banding world.

NYBBWALES

Call goes out for Welsh youth

October 7 • Auditions for the National Youth Band of Wales will take place early next year.

Perth

Scottish Festival of Brass entry deadline looms

October 7 • There is still time to get your entries in for the Besson Scottish Open and Band Supplies Scottish Challenge contest next month in Perth.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Westminster Wind Quintet

Friday 8 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

October 7 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Farnworth and Walkden Band

October 7 • Farnworth and Walkden Band are seeking applications for:. â€¢ Principal and/or Solo Cornet (position negotiable). â€¢ Solo Trombone. â€¢ Percussion. The band has a sensible diary of engagements and contests to look forward to under new full time MD Paul Dalton.

DIGGLE BAND

October 6 • Diggle Band Saddleworth 2nd section are looking to appoint an experienced Resident Conductor to take the band forward. We have a sensible calendar of concerts and contests .The band rehearse every Tuesday at Diggle Band Club 7.45 -10pm.

Pro Cards »

Mark Wilkinson


Cornet Soloist, Teacher, Adjudicator, Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top