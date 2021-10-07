                 

New MD at Chapeltown Silver

Colum O'Shea has been appointed as the new Musical Director of Chapeltown Silver Prize Band in Yorkshire

  Colum comes to the band with a CV packed with experience

Thursday, 07 October 2021

        

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band has announced the appointment of Colum O'Shea as their new Musical Director.

Passion and drive

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "It follows an engaging process that attracted a number of high-quality applicants, although it was the Colum's knowledge as well as experience in concert banding and musical theatre, passion, drive, enthusiasm and technical knowledge that made him the ideal appointment.

The band is really looking forward to working with Colum and to a long and successful partnership."

That experience includes playing and conducting roles in both the Midlands and Yorkshire, including a recent tenure playing for Grimethorpe Colliery Band as well as a successful period conducting Newark & Sherwood Concert Band.

The band is really looking forward to working with Colum and to a long and successful partnershipChapeltown Silver Prize Band

Can't wait

Talking about his appointment, Colum, who works as a funeral director told 4BR: "It's a privilege to have been asked to take the band forward.

I've been fortunate to work with the band on previous occasions and have always admired their attention to musical detail as well as a commitment to making the bandroom an enjoyable and welcoming place to be. I can't wait to get started!''

        

