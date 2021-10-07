Tredegar register positive Covid tests

The Welsh champion takes takes action after two members of the band register positive Covid-19 tests this week.

Two members of Tredegar Band have tested positive after undertaking both LFT and PCR tests this week.

The Welsh champion has now cancelled proposed rehearsals until all players have been tested and those who have registered positive have undertaken the appropriate isolation procedures.

The band claimed a podium finish at the Royal Albert Hall on the weekend as well as undertaking a successful tuition and concert day at Ardingley School.

Correct protocols

A spokesperson told 4BR: "The band followed all the correct protocols required to compete at the event as well as the guidance required for the concert undertaken the following day.

It is impossible to say where the players became infected as the first of the two positive tests were recorded on Tuesday. We have taken the appropriate action through the correct agencies."

Action taken

They added: "However, we feel that it was important to acknowledge the fact and the action which we have taken.

We enjoyed a very well run contest day at the Royal Albert Hall and subsequent concert appearance, and the players are feeling well and have said they will be using the break to keep in trim for a busy few weeks ahead."