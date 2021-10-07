                 

Scottish Festival of Brass entry deadline looms

There is still time to get your entries in for the Besson Scottish Open and Band Supplies Scottish Challenge contest next month in Perth.

Perth
  The contests take place at Perth Concert Hall

Thursday, 07 October 2021

        

A final call has been made for bands wishing to enter this year's Scottish Open and Challenge contests.

The Scottish Open, supported by Besson, and the Band Supplies Scottish Challenge contests take place on the weekend of the 27th/28th November at Perth Concert Hall.

The deadline for entry applications is 30th October.

Covid protocols

Because of the current COVID situation, it has been decided there will be a pre-draw in early November for both events. There will also be other protocols in place at both contests and all bands will be informed of these before the event.

Steven Mead and Paul Holland will be adjudicating both the Open and the Challenge events.

Enter

Besson Scottish Open Championship: https://www.sbba.org.uk/events?event=166

Band Supplies Challenge Section: https://www.sbba.org.uk/events?event=164

The NYBBS Children's band, conducted by musical director Alan Fernie, will be performing in the morning prior to the Scottish Open contest.

        

