Call goes out for Welsh youth

Auditions for the National Youth Band of Wales will take place early next year.

The National Youth Brass Band of Wales is looking for young players between the ages of 16-22 to audition for a potential place on its 2022 course to be led by Philip Harper

The audition process this year can be undertaken either in person or on-line.

Any brass or percussion player who is Welsh, or lives/studies in Wales, is eligible to join. Concerts are planned in Newport, Fishguard and Bangor.

Repertoire

The music to be studied and performed includes 'An Epic Symphony' (Percy Fletcher); 'Of Distant Memories' (Edward Gregson); 'Orient Express' (Philip Sparke); 'Slate, Sea and Sky' (Liz Lane) and 'Cornet Concerto' (Jonathan Bates).

The featured soloist will be Lode Violet, the celebrated Belgian cornet star.

Further information:

For further information, go to:

https://www.nyaw.org.uk/national-youth-brass-band-of-wales