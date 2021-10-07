Call goes out for Welsh youth

The National Youth Brass Band of Wales is looking for young players between the ages of 16-22 to audition for a potential place on its 2022 course to be led by Philip Harper
The audition process this year can be undertaken either in person or on-line.
Any brass or percussion player who is Welsh, or lives/studies in Wales, is eligible to join. Concerts are planned in Newport, Fishguard and Bangor.
Repertoire
The music to be studied and performed includes 'An Epic Symphony' (Percy Fletcher); 'Of Distant Memories' (Edward Gregson); 'Orient Express' (Philip Sparke); 'Slate, Sea and Sky' (Liz Lane) and 'Cornet Concerto' (Jonathan Bates).
The featured soloist will be Lode Violet, the celebrated Belgian cornet star.
Further information:
For further information, go to: