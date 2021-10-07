Foden's overwhelmed by worldwide messages

The new Champion Band of Great Britain has received hundreds of messages of congratulations from around the banding world.

Foden's, the new 2021 Champion Band of Great Britain has taken the opportunity to thank the worldwide brass banding community for the huge number of messages of congratulations that they have received since their title winning triumph at the Royal Albert Hall on the weekend.

Worldwide

Principal cornet and Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We really have been overwhelmed by the hundreds of congratulation messages received — literally from every corner of the banding world.

We are really humbled by the connection we have made to so many people and the affection they have for the band.

Thanks

Mark added: "The past 18 months have been difficult for everyone and it has been great to be able to return to making music in rehearsals and on the contesting stage.

Our thanks go to Kapitol Promotions for holding the contest during these difficult times and for their communication over the past couple of months which has been excellent.

Sadly, one of the bands loyal supporters, Robert Cummings recently passed away and we would like to dedicate our victory to his memory."