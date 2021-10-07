                 

News

EBBA invites Composer entries

There are hefty prizes on offer for the successful composers at the European Composers Competition.

EBBA
  The competition is part of the 43rd Championships being held in Birmingham in 2022.

Thursday, 07 October 2021

        

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) is inviting applications for the 8th European Composers Competition, to be held in Birmingham as part of the 2022 European Brass Band Championships.

12-minute work

Composers are invited to submit an original composition for brass band of up to a maximum 12-minutes duration.

The competition will consist of one preliminary round and a final. The final will take place on the 29th April 2022 in the Town Hall in Birmingham, where the new compositions will be performed by the Grimethorpe Colliery Band.

The prizes total EUR 2500 (1st), 2000 (2nd), 1500 (3rd) and 500 (audience prize) and 500 (band prize), including support for future commissions or further study.

Applicants must have been born on or after January 1st, 1987. Closing date for entries is 1st January 2022.

Further details

For further details: https://www.ebba.eu.com/news?article=european-composer-competition-birmingham

Entry form can be found at: www.ebba.eu.com/ecc-registration

www.ebba.eu.com

        

