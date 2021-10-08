Austrian National looks for 2023 Torchbearer

                 

*
News

Austria
Friday, 08 October 2021

        

The 2021 Austrian National Championship will take place on 7th November at the Marchtrenk Kulturraum in Linz.

Three bands will battle for the National title and invitation to represent the country at the 2023 European Championships.

Competitors

Brass Band Froschl Hall, R.E.T. Brass Band and defending champion Brass Band Oberosterreich will look to catch the ears of adjudicators Katrina Marzella, Roger Webster and Glenn Van Looy.

The set-work is Peter Graham's 'The Torchbearer' which will be performed by the bands starting at 2.00pm, followed by a separate own-choice discipline later in the day.

        

