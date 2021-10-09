2022 National Youth Band of Scotland on-line applications now open

Makes sure you find out more about the exciting opportunities that come with being a member of the NYBBS — and its Childrens' Band.

On-line applications for National Youth Brass Band of Scotland 2022 Summer Course are now open.

Course

The course will take place at Strathallan School in Perthshire from Sunday 31st July to Saturday 6th August

Online registrations can be made at https://forms.office.com/r/P8uUjnLeAk

Scottish Open performance

Meanwhile, the NYBBS Childrens' Band will be performing at the Scottish Festival of Brass on Saturday 27th November in the Perth Concert Hall.

The band will perform in the morning prior to the Scottish Open contest and provides a wonderful opportunity for the youngsters to play at the event and enjoy the atmosphere under the baton of MD, Alan Fernie.