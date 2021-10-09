National Youth Reunion Band to perform at Butlins

70 years of inspirational music making will be celebrated at the Butlins Open Brass Band Festival.

70 years of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain's incredible inspiration and wonderful music making will be celebrated at Butlins Open Brass Band Festival in January.

Performance

The performance from a special NYBBGB Reunion Band will round off the brass band entertainment on the Sunday evening (January 10th) to celebrate what will be the beginning of their Platinum Jubilee.

Founded in 1952 by Dr Denis Wright in 1952 the band has provided an incredible opportunity of young performers ever since — many going onto become professional musicians as well as perform in bands at all levels for the rest of their lives.

Appreciation

Director of Artistic Planning, Dr Robert Childs, himself a former member, will lead the ensemble which will feature easy listening music — with a special nod of appreciation to each of the iconic conductors who have led the band.

Works from Dr Denis Wright, Roy Newsome, Geoffrey Brand, Elgar Howarth, Arthur Butterworth and Bramwell Tovey will be featured — as will a host of incredible soloists, including Kirsty Abbotts, Brett Baker, Alan Morrison, John Storey and James McLeod.

It promised to be a great way to round off a great weekend.

Butlins break

To book your Butlins break please visit www.butlins.com or call 0330 100 9334.

A three night break based on a family of four sharing a silver self-catering apartment is just £90.00 per person and includes accommodation, entertainment and parking. Please note all offers are subject to promotional availability.