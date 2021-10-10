Blast off for next generation at Irvine & Dreghorn

The future of brass and percussion playing at the Irvine & Dreghorn Band in Scotland looks to be rosy.

The next generation (and perhaps the next generation after that) of talented youngsters that are part of youth group set-up at Irvine & Dreghorn Brass in Scotland have showcased their emerging talents in a fantastic way — by having a 'Brass Blast!'

The organisation's 'Brasslets', 'Beginner's Percussion Group' and 'Youth Band' were part of the initiative which saw them undertake a series of short performances for family and friends.

New headquarters

All three ensembles are now able to meet throughout the week now that Covid-19 restrictions have eased, and coupled with the fantastic facilities in the band's new headquarters in the historic Dunlop Hall in the town it means that people can come along and enjoy performances boosted by some wonderful refreshments.

Vice Chairman James McGoldrick told 4BR: "We've done a huge amount of work to get the hall fit for purpose and are now able to live stream events and performances thanks to the background work of our media team."

Support

Support for the initiative has come from the Syson Foundation, Foundation Scotland, The National Lottery, Magnox, North Ayrshire Council and others, with James adding: "This has not only enabled us to develop our new home into a warm and inviting space to host events like this, but also to start new teaching programmes and to provide musical training and development for young (and not so young) people in our local community."

Enjoy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zzHPFcXiwQI&t=4065