                 

*
banner

News

Whitburn invest in new horn lead

18 year old Andrew McMillan becomes the new solo horn at Scottish Open champion, Whitburn.

Whitburn
  Andrew is currently studying at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Sunday, 10 October 2021

        

Scottish Open champion Whitburn has announced the appointment of Andrew McMillan as their new solo horn.

The talented 18-year-old follows in a fine tradition of outstanding tenor horn players who have held the role over the last 35 years or more and moves from the 1st horn role which he has held since joining the band this Summer.

Solo champion

He currently holds the position of Principal Horn of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland and takes over from Alison Hall who has decided to step down to 1st horn after two successful years.

Andrew joined Campbeltown Brass at the age of nine and was the Scottish Junior Solo Champion in 2015 and 2016, and the Intermediate Champion in 2020.

He is currently studying tenor horn at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and said: "I'm delighted. It's a great honour and I am looking forward to all the challenges ahead."

We are very pleased to appoint Andrew and look forward to hearing him perform with us in the futureWhitburn Band

Thanks



Talking about the appointment, Band Chairman Charlie Farren said: "Alison is a terrific player and everyone in the band wants to thank her for her fantastic playing for these past few years.

We are very pleased to appoint Andrew and look forward to hearing him perform with us in the future."

        

TAGS: Whitburn

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Silnece

The sound of silence...

October 10 • A new work by composer Stephen Roberts will form the centerpiece of a concert given by the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Shirley Bands later this month.

Whitburn

Whitburn invest in new horn lead

October 10 • 18 year old Andrew McMillan becomes the new solo horn at Scottish Open champion, Whitburn.

Webster

Webster to lead Cornish player development

October 10 • Roger Webster will be leading the next Brass Bands England Player Development workshop in Cornwall — so make sure you sign up.

iRVICNE

Blast off for next generation at Irvine & Dreghorn

October 10 • The future of brass and percussion playing at the Irvine & Dreghorn Band in Scotland looks to be rosy.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

The Marple Band

October 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene. Marple Band are a 1st Section friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass , variety of cornets( depending on experience), 2nd Horn, Baritone & kit percussion to join us for 2022 NW Regionals.

Chinnor Silver

October 10 • Due to relocation we are looking for TUTTI CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE players to complete our team.. We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own refurbished bandroom.. Plans in place for concerts and contests for this friendly hardworking 2nd section band.

Uppermill Band

October 10 • UPPERMILL BAND, North West 2nd Section Champions and 2021 National Finalists have a vacancy for a PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER. We are looking for a player who demonstrates musicality, technical ability and importantly has the skills to lead the team.

Pro Cards »

Alan Fernie

DRSAM, Dip.NCOS
Arranger, composer, adjudicator, conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top