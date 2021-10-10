Whitburn invest in new horn lead

18 year old Andrew McMillan becomes the new solo horn at Scottish Open champion, Whitburn.

Scottish Open champion Whitburn has announced the appointment of Andrew McMillan as their new solo horn.

The talented 18-year-old follows in a fine tradition of outstanding tenor horn players who have held the role over the last 35 years or more and moves from the 1st horn role which he has held since joining the band this Summer.

Solo champion

He currently holds the position of Principal Horn of the National Youth Brass Band of Scotland and takes over from Alison Hall who has decided to step down to 1st horn after two successful years.

Andrew joined Campbeltown Brass at the age of nine and was the Scottish Junior Solo Champion in 2015 and 2016, and the Intermediate Champion in 2020.

He is currently studying tenor horn at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and said: "I'm delighted. It's a great honour and I am looking forward to all the challenges ahead."

Talking about the appointment, Band Chairman Charlie Farren said: "Alison is a terrific player and everyone in the band wants to thank her for her fantastic playing for these past few years.

We are very pleased to appoint Andrew and look forward to hearing him perform with us in the future."