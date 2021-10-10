                 

*
The sound of silence...

A new work by composer Stephen Roberts will form the centerpiece of a concert given by the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Shirley Bands later this month.

Silnece
  The other side of silence...

Sunday, 10 October 2021

        

A new work for brass bands by Stephen Roberts is to be premiered at the Royal Spa Centre, Leamington on Sunday 31st October.

Entitled, 'The Other Side of Silence', it is written for two brass bands and will feature the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire Brass Band, conducted by Ian Porthouse and the Shirley Band, conducted by Tom Stoneman.

Volcano

This will be part of a 'Brass Explosion!' concert initiative that also features Leamington-born composer Robert Simpson's remarkable 1979 National Championship of Great Britain commission, 'Volcano'.

'The Other Side of Silence' was commissioned by Leamington Music to combine a top-flight band with a band made up from the local community.

However, Covid delayed the original premiere and Stephen continued to develop the commission into a 15-minute test piece. This can be played by a single band alone, or with the addition of less experienced players from the community, providing a unique experience for combining talents and celebrating live music once again.

'The Other Side of Silence' was commissioned by Leamington Music to combine a top-flight band with a band made up from the local community4BR

Middlemarch

The title is borrowed from the 1871 book, 'Middlemarch' by George Eliot, who was herself from near Leamington.

The piece is in the form of eight variations (the book itself was written in eight instalments) that progress from blithe spirit and through adversity, to end in ecstatic jubilation.

Find out more

Find out more and purchase tickets: https://warwickdc.ticketsolve.com/shows/1173614844

        

TAGS: Birmingham Conservatoire Brass Band

