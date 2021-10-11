Remembering Bram Gregson & Friends

Edward Gregson talks about the life and musical legacy of his elder brother which he has curated on a new double CD release.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

A new CD release entitled 'Bram Gregson & Friends' has just been released on the Doyen label through World of Brass.

Life and legacy

It celebrates the life and musical legacy of Bramwell Gregson — the elder brother of composer Edward Gregson.

Bram sadly passed away in 2018, and Edward reveals that Bram once told him that he wondered just how different his life would have been if he has taken the path of becoming an architect.

Instead he became a highly respected civil engineer, running his own consultancy business for public housing projects in Canada where he had emigrated in the 1960s.

Links

However his links to the music world remained strong throughout this life — first as a player in the Coldstream Guards and Tottenham SA Bands and then once in Canada as a conductor and educator in a career that spanned over half a century with the likes of the London Citadel Band, Intrada Brass and the Ontario based Brassroots.

His influences were many — as was his influence on many others too — and one that gained many deserved accolades.

Edward talks about his brother, his inspirations and eclectic tastes — from Count Basie to Liverpool FC and much, much more.

It's a fascinating insight into a remarkable man and musician...

It can purchased at: www.worldofbrass.com

It can also be enjoyed at: www.wobplay.com