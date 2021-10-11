                 

*
banner

News

Remembering Bram Gregson & Friends

Edward Gregson talks about the life and musical legacy of his elder brother which he has curated on a new double CD release.

Gregson
  Brothers in arms — Bramwell and Edward Gregson together.

Monday, 11 October 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

A new CD release entitled 'Bram Gregson & Friends' has just been released on the Doyen label through World of Brass.

Life and legacy

It celebrates the life and musical legacy of Bramwell Gregson — the elder brother of composer Edward Gregson.

Bram sadly passed away in 2018, and Edward reveals that Bram once told him that he wondered just how different his life would have been if he has taken the path of becoming an architect.

Instead he became a highly respected civil engineer, running his own consultancy business for public housing projects in Canada where he had emigrated in the 1960s.

Links

However his links to the music world remained strong throughout this life — first as a player in the Coldstream Guards and Tottenham SA Bands and then once in Canada as a conductor and educator in a career that spanned over half a century with the likes of the London Citadel Band, Intrada Brass and the Ontario based Brassroots.

His influences were many — as was his influence on many others too — and one that gained many deserved accolades.

Edward talks about his brother, his inspirations and eclectic tastes — from Count Basie to Liverpool FC and much, much more.

It's a fascinating insight into a remarkable man and musician...

It can purchased at: www.worldofbrass.com

It can also be enjoyed at: www.wobplay.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Gregson

Remembering Bram Gregson & Friends

October 11 • Edward Gregson talks about the life and musical legacy of his elder brother which he has curated on a new double CD release.

Silnece

The sound of silence...

October 10 • A new work by composer Stephen Roberts will form the centerpiece of a concert given by the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and Shirley Bands later this month.

Whitburn

Whitburn invest in new horn lead

October 10 • 18 year old Andrew McMillan becomes the new solo horn at Scottish Open champion, Whitburn.

Webster

Webster to lead Cornish player development

October 10 • Roger Webster will be leading the next Brass Bands England Player Development workshop in Cornwall — so make sure you sign up.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Contest: Youth Brass in Concert

Saturday 20 November • St Mary's Square, Gateshead Quays, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies »

Arrow Valley Brass

October 11 • We are seeking a Front Row Cornet, position negotiable. This is a Third Section band, conducted by Ashley Buxton. Main rehearsal Sunday am iInkberrow Worcs.easy access from Redditch, Stratford, Droitwich etc wide age range, some contests.

The Marple Band

October 10 • Are you looking for a change of scene. Marple Band are a 1st Section friendly group of musicians who are looking for a Bb Bass , variety of cornets( depending on experience), 2nd Horn, Baritone & kit percussion to join us for 2022 NW Regionals.

Chinnor Silver

October 10 • Due to relocation we are looking for TUTTI CORNET AND 2ND TROMBONE players to complete our team.. We rehearse on a Wednesday in our own refurbished bandroom.. Plans in place for concerts and contests for this friendly hardworking 2nd section band.

Pro Cards »

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top