New sop and flugel signings at Wingates

Rob Richardson and Liv Appleton sign for the north west band.

Wingates continues its recruitment drive with the arrival of two new signings to the band.

The experienced Rob Richardson has re-joined on soprano cornet, following some time working abroad. He previously played with Wingates during 2016-17.

The band has also welcomed Liv Appleton, who come in on flugel following the departure of Nicola Shaw to the WFEL Fairey Band over the summer.

Looking forward

Speaking about his return, Rob stated: "It's great to be back in the band, and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into a busy year of contests and concerts after being stuck at home for the last 18 months!"

Meanwhile, Liv added: "Sitting on a soloist seat for a Championship band has been the dream since I picked up an instrument. So I'm really grateful for the opportunity and looking forward to getting stuck in to a new challenge, learning as much as possible from those around me and progressing as a player."

Experience

Speaking about the new signings, Musical Director Paul Andrews, added: "I'm looking forward to working with these enthusiastic new members of the team.

Both bring a wealth of experience, a drive to succeed and will further enhance the Wingates brand as we look forward to the future."