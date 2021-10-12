King CD gains critical acclaim

Prof David King's new solo recital CD release has been gaining both popular and critical plaudits.

Recorded in 2021, it features the renowned conductor and performer alongside distinguished pianist Amir Farid and has been produced by the acclaimed audio engineer, Jarrad Gilson.

Repertoire

The CD features performances of works by Glazunov, Schumann, Mattheson and Kreisler as well as from British composers Peter Graham, Alex Templeton and Paul Lovatt-Cooper alongside notable Australians, Percy Code and Percy Grainger.

Having spent so many decades mentoring and helping countless students and soloists to fulfil their own solo careers, the Covid-19 hiatus gave Prof King the opportunity to record and release his first premiere solo recording.

To purchase

The responses have bene hugely positive, and you can either purchase or download it exclusively at: www.davidkingmusic.com