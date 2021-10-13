The Musician's Optician eyes National title

Allegro Optical — 'The Musician's Optician', is celebrating having reached the finals of the prestigious Optician Awards for the fourth year running.

Allegro Optical, the Meltham and Greenfield based opticians is looking to add another 'national' to their ever-growing list of accolades following the announcement that Dispensing Optician Kim Walker has been shortlisted for one of the industry's most prestigious awards.

Arts specialist

Allegro Optical are the world's only performing Arts specialist optician. In 2018 they became the only optical group in the UK to gain registration with the British Association of Performing Arts Medicine (BAPAM)

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company continued to provide its essential services in line with strict protocols and regulations and played an important role with their specialised knowledge and expertise in delivering eye care to the local community as well as supporting musicians having to perform in very different circumstances.

NHS staff

This included dispensing safety eyewear to local NHS staff. Working with Bolle safety eyewear, a team headed by Kim, have been dispensing PPE eyewear to the staff of The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust, St James's Hospital Trust, and starting this month, Calderdale & Huddersfield Hospital Trusts.

Managing Director Sheryl Doe Bsc FBDO told 4BR: "The team wanted to help the NHS workers and led by Kim they have worked long hours in all the hospitals, seeing up to 50 patients a day.

Even on Kim's day off, she has gone to work and sometimes stayed overnight due to bad weather. It's through her hard work that has led to her being deservedly shortlisted for the prestigious Dispensing Optician of the Year award."

Double

Allegro Optical's outstanding work has already claimed numerous accolades, with Sheryl herself winning the award in 2019.

The business also hopes to make it a 'double' after being nominated in the SME News, 'West Yorkshire's Most Trusted Family Run Eye Care Clinic' category for the second year running.

Kim has been working on the project since January and has really made it her own, enabling the project to expand its reach from the initial clinics in Wakefield to three more hospital trusts Allegro Optical

Delighted

Joint Managing Director and Kippax MD, Stephen Tighe told 4BR: "We are delighted that Kim has been shortlisted. It's a testament to her work and dedication.

Kim has been working on the project since January and has really made it her own, enabling the project to expand its reach from the initial clinics in Wakefield to three more hospital trusts".

