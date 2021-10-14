                 

*
banner

News

Report & Results: 2021 DCBBA Solos, Duets, Quartets & Veterans

There was plenty of great music making on show at the recent Durham County BBA event.

Durham
  The event was run by the Durham County Brass Band Association

Thursday, 14 October 2021

        

On Sunday 10th October the annual Durham County Brass Band Association Solos, Duets, Quartets and Veterans Competition was held at Blackhall Community Centre.

High standard

An entry list of over 20 competitors took part across the day, treating adjudicator Alan Morrison to a high standard of performances.

It was also great to hear of Alan's own performances in Blackhall Community Centre, recalling his own victory in the competition and this being the very first competition he adjudicated in 1979.

From hearing the youngest entrant at just 8 years old to the absolute joy on the face and leap into the air of the winner in the '11 and under' age group, the welcome back conversations around the hall and the photo opportunities that the younger entrants requested with Alan ensured that it was clear that the occasion was something that everyone who attended really relished.

Lunch time performance

Competitors and audience alike were treated to a lunch time performance from a quartet made up of members of Fishburn Band. This was not only inspirational for the younger members in the hall but a well thought out and entertaining programme that most certainly provided the perfect accompaniment to lunch.

In his summarising remarks Alan stated that he was very impressed with the performances he had heard and congratulated performers individually on their hard work as well as acknowledging the work of teachers in nurturing the young talent that was on show.

Thanks

Association Secretary Jo Wright added her thanks to everyone who attended on the day, to association officials who ensured the smooth running of the event and Durham Music Shop who provided sponsorship.

Planning is already underway for next year where the organisers look forward to welcoming even more competitors.

Alan stated that he was very impressed with the performances he had heard and congratulated performers individually on their hard work as well as acknowledging the work of teachers in nurturing the young talent that was on showDCBBA

Full Results:



Class 1: Junior Solo up to and inc. 11 years
1. Alex Cockling (HAYB (Houghton Area Youth)
2. Megan Gardiner (HAYB)
3. Ellen Mortimer (HAYB)
4. Struan Jackson

Class 2: Junior Solo 12 years up to and inc.14 years
1. Michael MacDonald (Spennymoor Town)
2. Sam Wallis (Craghead Colliery)

Class 3: Junior Solo 15 years up to and inc. 17 years
1. Thomas Millmore (Craghead Colliery)
2. Ankit Kumar (HAYB)
3. Erica Thompson (Craghead Colliery)
4. James Humphries (Spennymoor Town)

Class 4: Junior Duets up to and inc. 17 years
1. Michael MacDonald & Daisy Burlison (Spennymoor Town)
2. Darcie Lawson & Sally Lockey (HAYB)

Class 5: Open Solo 16 and over
1. Thomas Milmore (Craghead Colliery)
2. Michelle Jackson (Craghead Colliery)
3. Gareth Chester (Craghead Colliery)

Class 6: Open duet over 16
1. Melvyn McCrea & Gordon Wright (NASUWT Concert Band)
2. Ankit Kumar & Lydia Matterson (HAYB)

Class 8: Veterans 50 and over
1. Melvyn McCrea (NASUWT Concert)
2. Michelle Jackson (Craghead Colliery)
3. John Robson (Craghead Colliery)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

NIBA

NIBA Championships to be broadcast

October 14 • The brass band competitions from the the contest in Armagh will be broadcast for the banding world to enjoy.

Durham

Report & Results: 2021 DCBBA Solos, Duets, Quartets & Veterans

October 14 • There was plenty of great music making on show at the recent Durham County BBA event.

Clifton

City of Bristol ready to aim sky high

October 14 • Performances for television, radio and contesting sees City of Bristol Band return to music making with a sky high outlook.

Score

Want to write for brass bands?

October 13 • 4BR talks to composer and conductor Andy Duncan about his iWrite composing modules which aim to enable brass band lovers to start composing for the brass band medium — from hymn tunes to test-pieces...

What's on »

Godalming Band - Autumn Concert with Godalming Band

Saturday 16 October • Godalming United Church, Bridge Street, Godalming, Surrey, GU7 3DU GU7 3DU

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Regent Hall Concerts - Magli Brass Quintet

Friday 19 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

October 14 • We are rehearsing covid safe in our refurbished band hall. We are looking to recruit Bb Cornets position negotiable Principal Trom Bass Trom Eb Bass and Bb Bass to bring the band up to full strength

Uppermill Band

October 12 • UPPERMILL BAND, North West 2nd Section Champions and 2021 National Finalists have a vacancy for a PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER. We are looking for a player who demonstrates musicality, technical ability and importantly has the skills to lead the team.

Garforth Brass

October 12 • Garforth Brass (3rd section Yorkshire Area) is seeking a bass player (Eb or Bb) to complete the line-up. We are looking to build further following recent promotion and merger with Garforth Jubilee band.

Pro Cards »

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top