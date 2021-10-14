                 

NIBA Championships to be broadcast

The brass band competitions from the the contest in Armagh will be broadcast for the banding world to enjoy.

NIBA
  The event will be broadcast to the banding world

Thursday, 14 October 2021

        

It is hoped that the 103rd North of Ireland Bands' Association contest will be livestream broadcast this year.

The event takes place at the Market Place Theatre in Armagh on Saturday 16th October and will be adjudicated by Prof Roger Webster.

Three sections

12 bands in total will be taking part in the three sections of competition, with the first of three bands in Section 3 taking to the airwaves at 11.30am.

Following the conclusion of that event the four Section 2 contenders can be heard from 2.00pm , followed by the five Championship bands at 4.30pm. The results will be announced after the completion of Section 2 and at the end of the Championship event.

Test-pieces

The Championship bands will perform 'Royal Parks' by George Lloyd, whilst the Section 2 bands will tackle 'Three Extraordinary Journeys' by Philip Sparke. The Section 3 contenders will perform 'Neverland' by Christopher Bond.

        

