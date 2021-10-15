                 

*
The Vikings have been coming again and again over the years

The Wobplay recording platform now has a fantastic selection box of great Eikanger Bjorsvik CD recordings for you to enjoy.

Eimaher
  The Norwegian band has produced a number of memorable recordings over the years.

Friday, 15 October 2021

        

There is a great chance to enjoy the musical brilliance of Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag in recorded action on the Wobplay recording platform — as some of the Norwegian band's ground breaking CDs releases have now been included.

The Vikings

The first in the series comes from 1993 and 'The Vikings'.

It sees Howard Snell and Helga Haukas lead the band through some of the Englishman's inspired concert repertoire such as his sparking arrangement of 'Candide Overture' and the colourful 'Brazilian Dance'.

It also features what was to become something of a signature 'own-choice' test-piece at the time, 'Variations on an Enigma' by Philip Sparke, as well as his title track.

The 1996 'Kings Messenger' release saw Howard Snell joined by Ray Farr and Elgar Howarth.

It features another electrifying account of 'Variations on an Enigma' as well as a sublime 'Frogs of Aristophanes' and the underrated title track from the pen of George Lloyd.

Farr and Fireworks



The band recorded two 'Best by Farr' CD albums — the second in 1999 which showcased his brilliant arrangements — from Alford and Condon to Rossini, Brodsky and Bernstein, Manilow and Mahler.

'Fireworks' from 1999 saw the band once again link up with Elgar Howarth to perform the title track, plus another much-undervalued work in 'Hymns at Heaven's Gate'. The centrepiece though is a quite startling performance from Hakan Hadenberger of his imposing 'Cornet Concerto'.

Award winners

The award winning 2003 release 'Art of the States' sees the band take musical flight across the Atlantic for a series of fantastic American song-book inspired arrangements — from Joplin and Gershwin to Ellington, Mangione, Metheny and Samuel Barber amongst others.

Then there is another award winning release from 2005 — and 'Tales and Stories' — and music from the Balkans to Bergen with a mystical twist and turn along the way.

To enjoy

To enjoy the performances and much, much more from the band, go to: https://wobplay.com/

        

