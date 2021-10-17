                 

Rainford add to the ranks

New signings bolster the ranks of Rainford Band as they look ahead to the Scottish Open in Perth next month.

Rainford
  The band has now returned to rehearsals and the contest stage

The Rainford Band has returned to rehearsal and contesting in recent weeks buoyed by a number of new signings.

The North West band, who just missed out on a trip to the Royal Albert Hall having claimed a podium finish at the Area contest in 2020, returned to compete at the Doctor Martin's contest in Yarm and are currently busy rehearsing for the Scottish Open in Perth in November.

The band came third at the event on their last appearance in 2019.

Signings

Pete McDonough has taken on the role as solo euphonium. With a great deal of top flight experience with the likes of Wingates and Tongwynlais Temperance, he was also solo euphonium with the European Youth Band, National Youth Band of Wales and National Youth Wind Orchestra of Wales.

The RNCM BMus (Hons) and MMus graduate was a BrassPass.tv Young Brass Award finalist in 2019 and 2018 EBBA European Soloist Competition semi-finalist.

Completing the new look euphonium section is Will Francis who began his musical journey with the St Helens Youth Band. Will was a member of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain in 2019 and has since played with the Greenalls Band.

Youth

Also joining is James Hunt on second trombone. James played with the Halle Youth Orchestra and is currently in his third year at the RNCM. His musical journey began playing with the Lancashire Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Lancashire Youth Concert Band.

Finally, the cornet section is boosted by Daniel Frodsham on third cornet. A former member of the Liverpool Philharmonic Youth Band, he is a student at Rainford High School and has played with bands connected with the St Helens Music Service, as well as the St Helens Youth Band.

It's a pleasure to welcome these four very talented musiciansRainford Band

Talented

Speaking about the signings, Rainford Band Chairman Geoff Hunter told 4BR: "It's a pleasure to welcome these four very talented musicians.

Their musical achievements speak for themselves and they will be a huge asset as we continue our endeavours in the Championship Section."

        

