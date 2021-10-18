                 

Ratby savour congratulations

The Ratby Co-operative Band has thanked the banding community for their messages of support and congratulations following their outstanding Royal Albert Hall result.

Ratby
  The band claimed a fine top-six finish under MD, Mareika Gray

Monday, 18 October 2021

        

The Ratby Co-operative Band has taken the opportunity to publicly thank supporters and bands that have sent messages of congratulations following their outstanding fifth place finish at the National Championship.

Not only did the band claim the highest placed finish for a Midlands regional qualifier for over 20 years, but it also saw MD Mareika Gray become the first female conductor to secure a top-six result in the event's history.

Congratulations

They have since been inundated with congratulatory messages, with Band Manager Kirk Turner telling 4BR: "The level of support and affection shown both in the build-up and following our appearance at the Royal Albert Hall has been fantastic.

We are so proud to have been in a position to be able to represent the Midlands, and then go on and achieve such a result."

Year and more

It was also one that crowned a year and more of incredible dedication from the whole Ratby Co-operative Band organisation, which boats no fewer than four bands which continued to play throughout the pandemic.

Player recruitment for the senior band saw Keir Evans-Brown become the new principal cornet and Luke Atkinson return on solo Eb tuba. Meanwhile, internal player moves following the retirement of solo baritone Kaye Root after 50 years and more of dedication saw Martyn Hoffman take over from euphonium, with his role filled by the returning Chris Small.

The level of support and affection shown both in the build-up and following our appearance at the Royal Albert Hall has been fantasticBand Manager, Kirk Turner

Move forward

MD, Dave Purkiss added: "We would like to congratulate Kaye on her achievements and remarkable commitment. Our thanks go to her for her years of service and we will miss her first class playing abilities and support.

As our most recent result highlighted, our recruitment shows that we continue to move forward and go from strength to strength."

        

