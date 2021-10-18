Death of Ronnie Kennedy

The death has been reported of the hugely respected player and conductor Ronnie Kennedy.

He passed away peacefully in Belfast on the 15th October aged 90.

A family member told 4BR: "Ronnie was truly a great bandsman and this was easily demonstrated through the many positions he held during his banding career, including serving for long periods as an executive member of the Northern Ireland Band Association, chairman of the Brass Band League and also being secretary of the 1st Old Boys Band.

They added: "He played and conducted around 40 bands including crossing the divide during Northern Ireland's most troubled times to take the St Paul's Band on the Falls Road and conducting the Hillsborough Band, Oldpark Silver and Carryduff Accordion to great success."

In addition to his brass band success, Ronnie Kennedy also led the Ballylone Flute Band to win the Northern Ireland Flute Band League in 1997 and the World Championship in 1998.

The news of his death was made at the recent NIBA Championships, with the organisers later stating: "Our sympathy is sent to family circle of our esteemed Vice President, Ronnie Kennedy.

Ronnie was a dedicated bandsman and conductor and someone who always had words of encouragement for everyone in the band movement. A real gentleman and all who knew him thought very highly of him."