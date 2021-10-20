Contest dates for 2022 Regional Championships

The qualification action will take place over four weekends across the UK next February and March.

The full schedule for the 2022 National Championship of Great Britain regional contest series has now been confirmed.

North West

The first of the eight qualifying events for the Royal Albert Hall and Cheltenham will once again be at Blackpool, where the competitors in the North West region will head to the Winter Gardens on Sunday 27th February.

National Champion Foden's will be looking to make it six top-section titles in a row, a feat they last achieved between 2006-2011.

However, due to the success they will automatically defend their title, meaning that three bands in total will head to the Royal Albert Hall.

Yorkshire

The following weekend (5th & 6th March) sees the focus of attention on Huddersfield Town Hall and the Yorkshire Regional Championships.

Saturday sees the bands competing for Cheltenham qualification spots in the Second, Third and Fourth Section, whilst Sunday will see the First and Championship Sections.

With defending champion Black Dyke having pre-qualified due to their fourth place finish at the Royal Albert Hall, three Yorkshire bands will head to Kensington later in the year.

There was also success at Cheltenham in 2021 with Hebden Bride claiming the Second Section title.

Scotland

The busiest weekend of the regional series will be on the 12th & 13th March, which sees action taking place in Scotland, the Midlands and West of England.

The Scottish Championships take place at Perth Concert Hall, where the competitors in the Third, Second and First Sections battle for Cheltenham qualification on the Saturday.

Scotland enjoyed success there in 2021 when Kingdom Brass claimed the First Section title, although Covid-19 did mean that fewer bands than usual were able to make the journey south.

The Fourth, 4B and Championship events take place the following day, with the top section Scottish champion also claiming the honour of representing the nation at the 2023 European Championships. The defending champion is the cooperation band who will be looking to make it three wins in a row.

West of England

The bands in the West of England will once again head to The Riviera Conference Centre in Torquay to battle for their qualification places.

Saturday will see the bands competing in the Fourth, Second and First Sections, with the Third and Championship Sections the following day.

There was success at Cheltenham to enjoy in 2021 with Nailsworth Silver (above) claiming the Fourth Section National title, whilst defending top section champion Camborne will look to return to the Albert Hall after just missing out on a top-six finish.

Midlands

Midland bands will congregate at The Civic Hall in Bedworth, with the Second and First Sections on the Saturday followed by the Third and Championship contests the next day.

Although there was no national title success for the region in 2021 there were a number of highly encouraging results — notably from Ratby Co-operative who stepped in for Desford and posted the region's highest placed finish in London since 2000.

It promises to be a cracking contest then for the top section honours with defending champion GUS looking to claim the title for the seventh time in eight years.



However, it is important to note that the Fourth Section will take place at the same venue on Sunday 20th March.

Wales

The final weekend (19th & 20th) sees contests being held in Wales, London & Southern Counties and the North of England (not forgetting the Fourth Section in the Midlands).

Swansea University's Great Hall will once again host the Welsh Championship.

The Third, Second and First Section events take place on the Saturday with the Fourth and Championship the following day.

With defending champion Tredegar and Cory claiming podium finishes at London, Wales will be represented by four bands at the Royal Albert Hall, whilst the new champion will also have the honour of representing the nation at the 2023 European Championships.

London & Southern Counties

The Arts & Leisure Centre in Stevenage will accommodate what will hopefully be a large line-up of London & Southern Counties contenders, as the event returns for the first time since 2019.

Saturday sees the Second and First Section battles for Cheltenham qualification, whilst the following day it is the turn of the Fourth and Third Section, with the Championship contenders also looking to book their spots at Kensington Gore.

The Friary Band will be looking to claim a sixth successive top flight title.

North of England

The Gala Theatre in Durham will host the North of England contenders, with the bands in the Fourth, Second and First taking to the stage on the Saturday, and with the Third and Championship rivals the following day.

There was success for the region to enjoy at Cheltenham in 2021 with Tewit Silver claiming the Third Section National title, whilst NASUWT Riverside will look to claim their fourth top section title in the last five area events.

Dates:

27th February:



North West

Winter Gardens, Blackpool

5th/6th March:



Yorkshire

Huddersfield Town Hall

12th/13th March:



Midlands

Civic Hall, Bedworth

Scottish Championships

Perth Concert Hall

West of England

The Riviera Centre, Torquay

19th/20th March:



London & Southern Counties

Arts & Leisure Centre, Stevenage

North of England

The Gala Theatre, Durham

Wales

Great Hall, Swansea University

Midlands (20th March)

Fourth Section, Civic Hall, Bedworth