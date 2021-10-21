Yorkshire announces judges for 2022 Area Championship

The contest schedule and list of judges the Yorkshire bands will have to impress to get the Cheltenham and London has been announced.

Contests

Saturday 5th March will see event open with the Second Section, followed by the Third and Fourth Sections at Huddersfield Town Hall.

Sunday 6th March will open with the First Section followed by the Championship Section.

As reported two bands plus the pre-qualified Black Dyke will gain invitations to compete at the Royal Albert Hall.

Saturday 5th March:



Commence 9.15am (to be confirmed)

Second Section:

Adjudicators: Alan Fernie and Christopher Bond

Third Section:

Adjudicators: Alan Morrison and Martin Heartfield

Fourth Section:

Adjudicators: Sheona Wade and Christopher Wormald

Sunday, 6th March:



Commence 9.00am (time to be confirmed)

First Section:

Adjudicators: Alan Morrison and Andrea Price

Championship Section:

Adjudicators: Christopher Wormald and Sheona Wade

A Young Adjudicators Panel has yet to be confirmed at this stage.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, 17th January from the Box Office: 01484 225755 or online www.kirklees.gov.uk

For more information go to: www.regional-contest.org.uk/yorkshire