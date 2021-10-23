                 

Changes to consider for Spectrum

An extensive list of small amendments and errata has been issued for bands to take into account on Gilbert Vinter's 'Spectrum'.

Spectrum
  The score has not been significantly amended since it was first used in 1969.

Saturday, 23 October 2021

        

Kapitol Promotions has issued an extensive list of errata for the 2022 First Section Regional test-piece, 'Spectrum'.

Gilbert Vinter's work was originally written in 1968 for use at the 1969 British Open Championships and it is understood that no formal reissue of a new score and parts has taken place since then.

However, over the intervening half century or more, most of the mistakes have been recognised and amended by conductors and players.

Regional Secretaries have been emailed with details to ensure each band is made aware of the situation.

Go to: http://kapitol.co.uk/regionals/errata?fbclid=IwAR3qmbaHYzBdtKMVGBYb2o3Y-IaJ7954Frr0aL3dFx8vRnkvvoOgCrpE7jE

        

