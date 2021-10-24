                 

Butlin's deadline extended to 20th November

Butlin's offer more time for bands to be able to contest weekend into 2022 schedules.

Butlins
  The deadline date has been extended to 20th November

Sunday, 24 October 2021

        

The deadline for entering the Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022 has been extended to 20th November to allow bands sufficient time to make arrangements to enter the contest.

All applications to perform will need to be submitted via the Brass Bands England website by midnight on Saturday 20th November. This includes entries in for all sections, youth bands, solo entries, and small ensembles.

The festival team plan to deliver a spectacular weekend of competition and entertainment at the Skegness Resort over 7th-10th January 2022, and organisers look forward to welcoming all bands to the inclusive event.

Partnership

Through the Butlin's partnership with Brass Bands England, BBE member organisations will receive a £25 discount on their fee, bringing entry down to just £50 per band.

In addition to the entertainment and facilities for which Butlin's is famous, the festival will feature live performances from a glittering array of artists and bands.

Entertainment

The defending champions Flowers Band and defending Youth Band champions Youth Brass 2000 take to the stage on Friday 7th January followed by Chris Dean's Syd Lawrence Orchestra and Backstage Brass on Saturday 8th January.

On Sunday 9th, members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain will reunite in a special Reunion Band under Dr Robert Childs.

Register

Entries are currently being processed through the Brass Bands England website: https://www.bbe.org.uk/

Full information:

Full information and pricing can be found at:

Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=181&reset=1

Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022 (Youth Entries)
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=182&reset=1

Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022 (Solo Entries)
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=183&reset=1

Butlin's Open Brass Band Festival 2022 (Small Ensemble Entries)
https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=184&reset=1

To book break

To book your Butlin's break please visit www.butlins.com or call 0330 100 9334.

To book your Butlin's accommodation please visit butlins.com or call 0330 100 9334.

A three night break based on a family of four sharing a silver self-catering apartment is £90.00 per person and includes accommodation, entertainment and parking.

        

