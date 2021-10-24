                 

Death of John Bennett

The death has been announced of the respected music retailer John Bennett.

Bennett
  John Bennett was a much respected figure in the music sector

Sunday, 24 October 2021

        

The Music Cellar, one of the UK's leading independent music instrument and accessory retailers has announced the death of John Bennett.

A great friend and partner of the business, he passed away on the 21st October at Preston Royal Hospital. He was highly respected and much loved in the music sector and his passing has come as a great shock to those who knew him.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "Derek, John and Jake will continue to run the business the way we always have, to honour Mr Bennett's achievements and memory. John will now finally have some rest."

        

