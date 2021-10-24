Wobplay add National and Master classics to platform

You can now enjoy the highlights of the 1986 Nationals and 1992 Masters on the Wobplay.com recording platform

The Wobplay.com recording platform continues to add valuable recordings to its expanding library of content.

1986 Nationals

Polyphonic Recordings National Championships of Great Britain 1986 highlights double album release features the fantastic winning performance of Williams Fairey Engineering Band directed by Roy Newsome — with a quite stunning contribution from their soprano star Alan Wycherley.

In addition there are highlights from the Gala Concert that featured the combined talents of Desford Colliery Dowty, Britannia Building Society Foden and Brighouse & Rastrick Bands.

It was a real showcase — from Snell's arrangement of Debussy's 'Submerged Cathedral' to Steven Mead on Edward Gregson's 'Symphonic Rhapsody for Euphonium & Band' and John Hudson in Bellstedt's 'Napoli'.

All this and the audience also enjoyed Vinter's 'James Cook — Circumnavigator' and Howard Snell's original arrangement of Ravel's 'Daphnis & Chloe'.

features the fantastic winning performance of Williams Fairey Engineering Band directed by Roy Newsome — with a quite stunning contribution from their soprano star Alan Wycherley. 4BR

Advertisement

Master Brass Volume 3

In Polyphonic's 'Master Brass Volume Three' were hear highlights of the 1992 All England Masters event memorably won by BNFL Band (Leyland) conducted by Richard Evans on Philip Sparke's 'Cambridge Variations'.

The Gala Concert at the famous Corn Exchange venue was provided by Britannia Building Society and Williams Fairey Engineering Bands who gave splendid individual and massed performances.

There are solos from Nicholas Childs and Martin Winter as well as the tastiest lollipops from Henry VIII through to Wagner and Gershwin, ending with an exciting rendition of Sibelius's nostalgic tone poem Finlandia conducted by Major Peter Parkes.

To enjoy



Enjoy now at www.wobplay.com

