New signings at Pemberton B

There has been a welcome infusion of talent to the ranks of Pemberton Old Wigan 'B' Band.

Pemberton
  The signings have given the band a huge boost

Wednesday, 27 October 2021

        

The Pemberton Old Wigan 'B' Band has announced a wave of new signings as they look forward to a return to the concert and contesting calendar.

Nicola Gates, Julie Roberts, Emily Williams and Stephen Reynolds strengthen the cornet section. Denise and Dave Scarisbrick join the horns with Seth Livingstone coming in on solo euphonium. Adrian Jarvis takes up the role of bass trombone with Dave Houghton adding to the foundations of the band on BBb tuba.

Calibre signings

Speaking about the new signings, MD Jay Hall told 4BR: "Their calibre reflects the progress and promise the band is showing and brings us a wealth of class and experience.

We can't wait to work with them all and give them a very warm welcome to the Pemberton organisation."

        

TAGS: Pemberton Old Wigan JJB 'B'

