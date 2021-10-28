                 

*
banner

News

Marshall masterclass at Wychavon

Richard Marshall will be adding to the musical attractions at the Wychavon Festival of Brass this weekend

mARSHALL
  Richard will present his masterclass at the Wychavon Festival of Brass

Thursday, 28 October 2021

        

Geneva Group Performance & Development Artist Ambassador Richard Marshall will be leading a special workshop masterclass at the forthcoming Wychavon Festival of Brass in Evesham on the weekend.

The event takes place at De Montfort School in Evesham (WR11 1DQ) on Saturday 30th October with the action kicking off at 9.30am.

https://www.4barsrest.com/news/53194/wychavon-festival-countdowns-to-kick-off

Masterclass

Richard will present his Geneva Cardinal masterclass during the mid-point comfort break in the Championship Section at 1.00pm.

The initiative forms part of the groups continued commitment to the banding movement — one that has already seen them release a series of videos that chart the history and heritage of the compony as well as spotlights on its leading endorsees and artists.

Video

Richard's latest video presentation can be viewed on the Geneva YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/oENeHZii8D4

Richard will present his Geneva Cardinal masterclass during the mid-point comfort break in the Championship Section at 1.00pm4BR

Trade stand

The Geneva trade stand will be on show at the event with experts on hand to give brass players the opportunity to try all Geneva products as well as an opportunity to try before you buy either at the stand, or via a band room visit or indeed from home.

All appropriate Covid-19 cleaning protocols have been undertaken so please arrive early if you wish to test our range.

        

TAGS: Black Dyke

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brass in Concert

The best young entertainers are coming to BiC

October 28 • There are some brilliant youth bands competing at the Youth Brass in Concert Championships this year — so make sure you book your tickets to see them in action or enjoy the performances live streamed to your home...

Japanese

Report & Results: 2021 Japanese Slow Melody Contest

October 28 • The first ever Japanese Slow Melody competition was recently held on-line with encouraging performances to enjoy for listeners and adjudicators alike.

mARSHALL

Marshall masterclass at Wychavon

October 28 • Richard Marshall will be adding to the musical attractions at the Wychavon Festival of Brass this weekend

GUS Youth Brass 2000

GUS & Youth Brass 2000 renew links

October 27 • A 30 year link will be renewed between GUS Band and Youth Brass 2000 next month.

What's on »

Glossop Old Band - Skelmersdale Prize Band

Monday 1 November • Glossop Band Club. Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Air Force Salon Orchestra

Friday 5 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. WC1 2 DJ WC1 2 DJ

Glossop Old Band - St John's Mossley Band

Sunday 7 November • Glossop Band Club, Derby Street, Glossop SK13 8LP

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 7 November • St Alfege Church. Greenwich Church St. London SE10 9BJ

Abertillery Town Band - 50th Anniversary Celebration Concert

Saturday 13 November • Metropole Cultural and Conference Centre, Mitre St, Abertillery NP13 1AL

Vacancies »

DIGGLE BAND

October 27 • Diggle band 2nd section North West are looking to appoint with immediate effect an experienced conductor to take the band forward. We offer a sensible mixture of concerts and contests. Rehearsals Tuesday's 7.45-9.45 pm. at Diggle Band Club. Saddleworth.

City of Bristol Brass Band

October 27 • A TENOR HORN player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary.

Cheltenham Silver Band

October 27 • Musical Director for 3rd section band.. Enthusiastic MD to work closely with the band to give an enjoyable, supportive and creative atmosphere in rehearsals, concerts and contests.. We would like to appoint someone to take us to the Areas in 2022..

Pro Cards »

Brett Baker

BSc (Hons), ARCM, PG Dip
Rath clinician, conductor, teacher, adjudicator, editor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top