Marshall masterclass at Wychavon

Richard Marshall will be adding to the musical attractions at the Wychavon Festival of Brass this weekend

Geneva Group Performance & Development Artist Ambassador Richard Marshall will be leading a special workshop masterclass at the forthcoming Wychavon Festival of Brass in Evesham on the weekend.

The event takes place at De Montfort School in Evesham (WR11 1DQ) on Saturday 30th October with the action kicking off at 9.30am.

https://www.4barsrest.com/news/53194/wychavon-festival-countdowns-to-kick-off

Masterclass

Richard will present his Geneva Cardinal masterclass during the mid-point comfort break in the Championship Section at 1.00pm.

The initiative forms part of the groups continued commitment to the banding movement — one that has already seen them release a series of videos that chart the history and heritage of the compony as well as spotlights on its leading endorsees and artists.

Video

Richard's latest video presentation can be viewed on the Geneva YouTube channel at: https://youtu.be/oENeHZii8D4

Trade stand

The Geneva trade stand will be on show at the event with experts on hand to give brass players the opportunity to try all Geneva products as well as an opportunity to try before you buy either at the stand, or via a band room visit or indeed from home.

All appropriate Covid-19 cleaning protocols have been undertaken so please arrive early if you wish to test our range.