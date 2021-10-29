                 

*
Shipp helps Haverhill set sail to Wychavon

With the contest world starting to get back up and running, musicwearetc.co.uk is back doing what it does best too — producing top quality uniforms for bands.

Haverhill
  Haverhill are ready to return to the contest stage in Wychavon this weekend.

Friday, 29 October 2021

        

The Wychavon Festival of Brass takes place this weekend in Evesham with an excellent turnout of bands hoping to return to winning ways on the contest stage.

Things have changed for players in the past 18 months or so though — with many shedding the pounds as they have got themselves fit, whilst bands have also welcomed a few new faces too.

Haverhill return

One such has been the Haverhill Band who will be performing in the Championship Section on the weekend and have returned needing a few new uniforms to ensure they look the part too.

That's where Lloyd Shipp and musicwearetc.co.uk stepped in to help, and has ensured that the new players all have the perfect match.

Helping bands

Lloyd told 4BR: "It's been a tough 18 months for the banding movement, but I'm delighted to be back and to be helping the bands as they get back on stage. Haverhill has been one of a number of bands that have taken the opportunity to either upgrade, replace or renew their uniform stock and they have been a delight to work with. I wish them and all the returning bands all the very best for the weekend."

In response to the new jackets, a spokesperson said: "Lloyd offered a fantastic service and price where he matched our existing stage jackets exactly."

www.musicwearetc.co.uk/

        

TAGS: Haverhill Silver Band

