Report & Results: 2021 Wychavon Festival of Brass

Wychavon successes for Aldbourne, Eccles Borough, BD1 Brass, Wem Jubilee and Cross Keys Silver as the popular event in Evesham returns.

There was a great variety of brass band entertainment on offer at the Wychavon Festival of Brass in Evesham on the weekend.

There were 45 performances in the five sections with a great mix of excellence and enthusiasm on show from all the competitors — the vast majority of whom were making their first contest appearance for over 18 months.

Excellent Aldbourne

There was certainly a great deal of excellence about Aldbourne's victory in the Championship Section, as MD Glyn Williams led them to their first Wychavon title with an inventive 'Flight' themed programme.

They opened with Walton's 'Spitfire Fugue' before segueing into Philip Harper's Roald Dahl inspired 'Battle over Athens'. Trombone soloist Rob Marsh was the suave lead in 'The Wind Beneath My Wings' before they closed with the finale from 'Explorers on the Moon' which saw them touch down safely to secure the £1250 first prize.

Adjudicator Chris King called it "...an excellent performance packed with great basics and built upon with style, power, restraint and detail."

"It's a great way for the band to get back to the contest stage," Glyn Williams told 4BR. "It's our first contest outing together, and I couldn't have asked for anything better.

I wanted to put the band under a bit of pressure as they look towards the British Open early next year and the response was terrific, with a special mention to our three-man tuba team and Helen (Williams) who acted as our compere."

Boost

The result will give the Wiltshire band a timely boost as they look to Symphony Hall in January, whilst there was delight for runner-up City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) with Verwood Concert Brass in third after they confidently delivered well-structured sets.

The remaining top-six paces went to the busy Eccles Borough, 2018 champion Filton Concert Brass and Amersham who secured the invitation to the Senior Trophy.

The 'Best Entertainment' Award went to Derwent Brass who reprised their innovative 'Musica de los Muertos' set, whilst the audience was treated to a wonderful 'Best Soloist' performance of 'The Paragon' from Megan Newbury of SW Comms. The 'Youngest Player of the Day' prize was presented to Angus Gray of Eccles Borough.

First Section:

Although Eccles Borough were not able to repeat their historic 'double' of 2016, Mareika Gray's band showed their quality with a clear two-point victory in the First Section.

Their programme was held over from what would have been the partnership's 10th anniversary together.

The extra wait was worthwhile though as they scooped the £900 first prize, opening with 'Joy, Peace and Happiness' before following with 'Star Trek into Darkness' and the flugel solo 'Faith' played by Debbie Giles. A neat bit of humour came with 'Dance of the Cygnets' complete with 'in-house' ballet dancers, before ending with music from the Pixar film, 'The Incredibles.

Looking back on another successful weekend for the north-west band, MD Mareika Gray told 4BR: "I was just happy that we could perform together again after all this time and play a programme that celebrated our last ten years. The victory was a great bonus, but all the hard work from the players deserved it."

Runner-up Haydock claimed the 'Entertainment' and 'Best Baritones' award, with third placed Milton Keynes the 'Best Percussion' honours. The 'Best Soloist' prize was claimed by Morgan Hart of Shirley Band for his cracking rendition of 'largo al Factotum'.

Second Section:

A new era at BD1 Brass got off to a great start as Jonathan Bates led the Yorkshire band to an impressive victory in the Second Section.

They secured the £600 first prize plus a clean sweep of the individual and section awards thanks to a set composed and arranged by their MD.

Opening with 'A Chichester Prelude' (Fantasy on 'A Sussex Carol') they followed with the march, 'The Royal Green Jackets' and the duet 'Ignition Sequence' featuring 'Best Soloist' winner Phoebe Mallinson on flugel and Tom Walgate on vibraphone. They closed with 'Earth Song' followed by highlights from the film 'Rocketman'.

Adjudicator Anne Crookston was in no doubt about the performance: "How you managed to find the quality of performance and ensemble despite 2 years of lockdowns/interruptions is a credit to you and your organisation,"she wrote in her remarks.

"You should be so proud. Thank you — your soloists were superb (flugel outstanding) and the imagination is inspiring."

And reflecting on the victory, Jonathan Bates told 4BR: "This was the first time this young band have ever taken part in an entertainment contest so it's a testament to their hard work and drive to have pulled off such a special performance.

After a great result at Cheltenham, this stands the band in good stead for next year."

Although the winner was clear cut, there were still very good performances to enjoy from the other competitors, with the podium positions going to well directed sets from Weston Brass with Harborough in third.

Third Section:

Wem Jubilee has been a great supporter of the contest over the years, with Cathy Rutherford leading the Midlanders to their fifth victory overall in the Third Section contest — 20 years after their first.

This year was particularly rewarding for the nationally graded Fourth Section band (they also came runner-up in that contest playing the same programme) as they claimed victory with a set that adjudicator said in his written remarks was, "delivered with a sense of class and poise".

It saw Wem claim the £500 top prize and gain the extra £100 for 'Best Entertainment', whilst they also secured the 'Best Percussion' and 'Best Soloist' awards thanks to a wonderful rendition of 'Bass in the Ballroom' by tuba soloist Stuart McMillan.

"It's great to return to the contest stage again,"principal cornet Ruth Wilson told 4BR. "It's been such a long time and we were determined to take part once again. We also took to the stage with just two basses who were superb, but Cathy has given us so much confidence that didn't want to borrow. It's a great result for everyone."

In a contest that contained a number of well-crafted performances, Stourport on Severn and Hawk Green (Marple) claimed the podium places.

Fourth Section:

Sion Rhys Jones made it a Cory euphonium section 'double' after he led Cross Keys Sliver to Fourth Section victory to emulate the effort of his colleague with Aldbourne later in the day.

It was the partnership's first victory together as they continue to build on the recent podium finish at the National Championships in Cheltenham. They took home with them the first prize of £400 plus the 'Best Baritones' section award.

The Welsh band opened with 'Olympic Fanfare & Theme' followed by two arrangements by Christopher Bond — 'Second Star to the Right' and 'Bring Me Sunshine'. They closed by showing contrast with 'Lake of Tenderness' and the Beatles classic 'Hey Jude'.

Speaking about the victory Sion told 4BR: "I'm over the moon with the performance. It was an extremely quick turnaround from our National preparation only a few weeks ago but the hard work has paid off."

Second place went to the 'Best Entertainment' winner Wem Jubilee, with Putney & Wimbledon in third with principal cornet Nick Schofield taking the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

Thrilled

The day proved to be a huge success for the hard working organising committee, with Chairperson Val Trim telling 4BR that they were thrilled by the response of the bands to what was a long awaited return to contesting.

"It was great. All the bands did us proud and my thanks go to them all. I was also thrilled to received so many thanks from those taking part for the efforts of the volunteers to ensure the event went ahead.

Numbers were understandably down a little from 2019, but the event has given us a huge boost for 2022 and beyond."

Results:

Championship Section:



Adjudicator: Chris King

1. Aldbourne — 197

2. City of Cardiff Mellingriffith (M1) — 196

3. Verwood Concert Brass — 195

4. Eccles Borough — 193

5. Filton Concert Brass — 192

6. Amersham — 191

7. Derwent Brass — 190

8. Haverhill Silver — 189

9. Stannington — 188

10. Jackfield (Elcock Reisen) — 186

11. Strata Brass — 185

12. Enderby — 183

13. Langley — 182

14. Blackburn & Darwen — 180

15. Kidlington Concert Brass — 179

16. SW Comms — 177

17. Milton Keynes Brass — 176*

Winning Conductor: Glyn Williams

Entertainment Award: Derwent Brass

Best Soloist: Megan Newbury (cornet) -SW Comms

Best Baritones: City of Cardiff

Best Percussion: Langley

Spring Festival Invitation: Amersham

Youngest Player: Angus Gray (Eccles Borough) — aged 9

*Penalty point deducted





First Section:



Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

1. Eccles Borough — 195

2. Haydock — 193

3. Milton Keynes Brass — 188

4. Pontardulais Town — 187

5. Markham & District — 184

6. Stannington — 180

7. Langley — 178

8. Strata Brass — 175

9. Shirley — 173

Winning Conductor: Mareika Gray

Entertainment Award: Haydock

Best Soloist: Morgan Hart (Eb Bass) — Shirley

Best Baritone Section: Haydock

Best Percussion: Milton Keynes Brass

David Morris Award: Euphonium (Pontadulais Town)





Second Section:



Adjudicator: Anne Crookston

1. BD1 Brass

2. Weston Brass

3. Harborough

4. Stourport on Severn

5. Ibstock Brick Brass

6. RAF St Athan Band

7. Oxford Cherwell Brass

Winning Conductor: Jonathan Bates

Entertainment Award: BD1 Brass

Best Soloist: Phoebe Mallinson (flugel) — BD1 Brass

Best Baritone Section: BD1 Brass

Best Percussion: BD1 Brass





Third Section:



Adjudicator: Sam Fisher

1. Wem Jubilee

2. Stourport on Severn

3. Hawk Green (Marple)

4. Rode Hall Silver

5. Putney & Wimbledon

6. Reading Spring Gardens

7. Melton

8. RAF St Athan Band

Winning Conductor: Cathy Rutherford

Entertainment Award: WEM Jubilee

Best Soloist: Stuart McMillan (Eb tuba) — WEM Jubilee

Best Baritone Section: Stourport on Severn

Best Percussion: WEM Jubilee

Dave Hodgetts Memorial Trophy: Solo Trombone (Hawk Green Marple)





Fourth Section:



Adjudicator: Anne Crookston

1. Cross Keys Silver

2. Wem Jubilee

3. Putney & Wimbledon

4. Amington

Winning Conductor: Sion Rhys Jones

Entertainment Award: WEM Jubilee

Best Soloist: Nicholas Schofield (cornet) — Putney & Wimbledon

Best Baritone Section: Cross Keys Silver

Best Percussion: WEM Jubilee