Report & Results: 2021 Netherlands National Championships

Soli Brass 'Rejoice' as they become Dutch Champions with section victories to Chr. Brassband Excelsior, Brassband De Lofklank, Brassband Immanuel and Chr. Muziekvereniging Blaast de Bazuin.

National Championship contesting returned in Europe after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus, when 31 bands competed for the premiere honours in The Netherlands at the Tivolivredenberg in Utrecht.

An excellently run event by the NBK organisers was certainly a cause for celebration — aptly so given the Championship Section featured the equally long-awaited world premiere of Edward Gregson's 'The World Rejoicing' (Variations on a Lutheran Chorale).

Unfortunately, due to the lingering effects of the pandemic the actual time honoured tradition of the alcohol enhanced sound of bands rejoicing in their title winning success in the nearest bar was subject to a midnight curfew.

Small price to pay

It was however a small price to pay for a temporary inconvenience for what hopefully will see contesting sounds return across the continent with National events in Switzerland, Belgium and Norway all due to take place in the coming months.

There was also a long awaited celebration for Soli Brass to rejoice in, as they claimed the Championship Section title for the first time since 2005.

Fortunately, their band hall in Leeuwarden has its own bar, so the job of cracking open the numerous bottles of beer needed to fill the copious National Trophy won't have to be delayed long.

Richly deserved

Their victory was richly deserved, although Soli will not represent the nation at the European Championships in Birmingham (that will be taken by 2019 winner Schoonhoven) or in 2023. That will be decided by the result of the 2022 contest.

That was also an understandable organisational cost to bear as Dutch banding returned for its 40th National Championship event, slightly down on numbers but not on musical quality (which also applied to the five test-pieces that were played).

The sense of anticipation to finally hear Edward Gregson's work was understandable, and listeners expectations were met in full with a wonderful composition whose technical challenges were transparent but whose musical ones were more tellingly opaque.

Familiar quotes from earlier works may have immediately caught the ear, but it was the masterful tailoring that joined the rich cloth of the musicality together that left the most satisfying impression.

Refined insight

Led with refined insight and musical nuance by MD Anne van den Berg, Soli secured their sixth title success with a performance that married both musical and technical understanding.

Over the past couple of years he has brought a confident refinement to their playing; displayed in full in a performance that had an engaging subtly of style (led by an angelic sounding solo trom), balance and precision in each of its symphonic variations, and which crucially, was paced to near perfection.

It was just what the judges had been looking for in the box after a number of contenders, including defending champion Brass Band Schoonhoven and many people's pre-contest favourite Provinciale Brassband Groningen, gave muscular renditions that lacked the same deft lightness of touch and defined tonality.

Those were elements readily identified by the trio; Bertrand Moren writing; "I particularly like the great work on balance and clarity, the great sound", in what he called a "very musical performance", whilst Jan de Hann said it had been "a privilege"and thanked the MD, for "his great direction". David Thornton simply called it "Majestic."

Music in the heart

"I'm overwhelmed,"Anne van den Berg told 4BR as he clutched the trophy as well as a special hard cover copy of the score signed with the composer's congratulations.

"This is music that I feel in my heart. It gave me so much joy to work on it even though it asked me many musical questions as well as the band each time I opened the score at rehearsal.

Edward Gregson has given everyone a work to celebrate and rejoice in — and we will be doing just that as soon as we can find a bar that is open!"

It is reported that he did just thatâ€¦

Unanimous winner

A little later the judges confirmed that Soli Brass had been a unanimous winner with second placed Brassband De Waldsang just behind after the experienced Rieks van der Welde led them in a performance of well-defined musical clarity and execution (with an outstanding 'Best Soloist' tenor horn).

There was however some discussion over the final podium place, which was eventually taken by an exciting, full blooded Brass Band Limburg led by Renato Meli (their best return since 2012), whilst there were a few eyebrows raised when the eventual full results were revealed.

With Schoonhoven and Groningen posting their poorest returns since 2014 and 2009 respectively, there was a slightly unfamiliar look to the remaining top-six places with Altena Brass, Amsterdam Brass and Brassband de Spijkerpakkenband having their own cause to rejoice.

First Division:

On a weekend when five new works received world premieres, there was a great deal to enjoy in the other divisions of competition.

Rieks van der Velde, one of the nation's most respected and successful conductors added yet another national title to his CV (he has won the top section 11 times) as he led Chr. Brassband Excelsior to the First Division honours with a wonderfully structured account of Joop van Dijk's Venetian renaissance inspired 'From San Marco Quarter'.

The test piece was a delight — ' a musical ode' as the composer described it to the Baroque masters such as Vivaldi, Monteverdi, Gabrieli and Willaert, packed with flowing ornate challenges and refined musical nuance.

An old master himself (and he is delightful company) Rieks van der Velde never missed a trick to bring his trademark insistence on clarity to the fore as they claimed the honours for the first time since 2006.

One of the nation's fast emerging bands, Amersfoort, was runner-up with 2018 and 2019 double champion, Brassband Pro Rege, led by Anne van den Berg Brass having to be content with third.

Second Division:

There was also a long awaited return to the top step of the winner's podium for Brassband De Lofklank in the Second Division, as they claimed a seventh national title for the first time since 2008.

Once again a colourful, cleverly conceived new work, this time from the pen of Hendrik de Boer, entitled, 'Signature: Fantasy in Two Movement', brought the best out of the nine competitors — each tempering its diverse sources of inspiration (with a wonderful gently swaying siciliano elegy at its core) to bring out the character of the music.

It was also clever, witty and opportunistic — elements that the winner's captured so well under MD Gerk Huisma to win by a point from 2018 champion Brassband Excelsior Ferwert, with 2019 winner Brassband Constantijn Huygens in third.

Third Division:

Music inspired by associations with the universe, linked to Stephen Hawkins' book 'Brief Answers to the Big Questions' provided a demanding test for the four bands in the Third Division.

The quartet of linked movements in Geert Jan Kroon's 'The Final Frontier' — 'Energy and Space'; 'The Great Unknown'; 'The Big Question' and the title finale, contained plenty of challenges, which the bands gave their all in trying to master — although at times it was a leap a little too far into the unknown.

The best though came from defending champion Brassband Immanuel (Jan Werkman) who gave a spirited account full of verve and colourful drive to retain their title from Greidebrass (Marco Middelberg), whose excellent flugel player won the 'Best Soloist' award.

Third place went Backum Brass Castricum (Harmen Cnossen) with Brassband Kunst en Vriendschap a point further back.

Fourth Division:

Unfortunately there were only two entrants in the Fourth Division — a reflection of the problems that grass roots bands not just here, but all over Europe are currently facing.

However, it was particularly heartening to see the debut of Christelijke Brassband Advendo Burum led by Stefan de Groot, who took the first National contest bow in their 102 year history.

The title was won by Chr. Muziekvereniging Blaast de Bazuin, their first national success since 2005, with a super performance of 'Green', a neatly constructed new work of contrasting colour and textures by composer Tjeerd Nijhof.

Excellent atmosphere

Although the Championships were somewhat shoehorned into a single day (with the first band taking to the stage at 8.30am and the last around 9.30pm), the vibrant atmosphere at the Tivolivredenburg ensured that there was great support for each of the competitors (the full ticket allocation of 75% of auditorium capacity due to Covid-19 were sold), with the results ceremony in particular the usual raucous delight.

Edward Gregson made a witty speech of thanks, whilst there was an equally wonderful presentation to the leading members of the NBK organisers who had done so much work to enable the event to take place.

In the end though it was the sound of the bands — and of the 'rejoicing' in celebration that left the lasting impression.

Iwan Fox

This is music that I feel in my heart. It gave me so much joy to work on it even though it asked me many musical questions as well as the band each time I opened the score at rehearsal Soli Brass MD, Anne van den Berg

Advertisement

Results:

Championship Section:



Set Work: 'The World Rejoicing' (Variations on a Lutheran Chorale) — Edward Gregson

Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; David Thornton; Bertrand Moren

1. Soli Brass (Anne van den Berg) — 97

2. Brassband De Waldsang (Rieks van der Velde) — 95

3. Brass Band Limburg (Renato Meli) — 94

4. Altena Brass (Ward de Ketelaere) — 93

5. Amsterdam Brass (Paul van Gils) — 92

6. Brassband de Spijkerpakkenband (Ido-Gerard Kempenaar) — 90

7. De Bazuin Oenkerk (Jaap Musschenga) — 89

8. Brass Band Schoonhoven A (Benny Wiame) — 88

9. Provinciale Brassband Groningen (Richard Visser) — 86

10. Brassband Rijnmond (Chris Derikx) — 85

Best Soloist: Tenor horn (Brassband De Waldsang)





First Division:



Set Work: From San Marco Quarter (Joop van Dijk)

Adjudicators: Jan de Haan; David Thornton; Bertrand Moren

1. Chr. Brassband Excelsior (Rieks van der Velde) — 95

2. Brassband Amersfoort (Vincent Verhage) — 94

3. Brassband Pro Rege (Anne van den Berg) — 92

4. Kunst naar Kracht (Pieter Koster) — 90

5. Brassband Breukelen (Erik van de Kolk) — 87

3. Brassband Oefening en Uitspanning (Anno Appelo) — 86

Best Soloist: Percussion (Brassband Pro Rege)





Second Division:



Set Work: Signature: Fantasy in Two Movements (Hendrik de Boer)

Adjudicator: Patrik Randefalk; Kevin Houben; Frans-Aert Burghgraef

1. Brassband De Lofklank (Gerk Huisma) — 96

2. Brassband Excelsior Ferwert (Gijs Heusinkveld) — 95

3. Brassband Constantijn Huygens (Richard Visser) — 94

4. Brassband Gloria Dei (Piet van der Heide) — 93

5. Gereformeerde Brassband Groningen (Jan Werkman) — 92

6. Martini brassband (Rieks van der Velde) — 91

7. Looft den Heer (Gijs Heusinkveld) — 90

8. Brassband David (Wilbert Zwier) — 89

9. Brassband Schoonhoven B (Zoran Rosendahl) — 88

Best Soloist: Euphoniums (Brassband De Lofklank)





Third Division:



Set Work: The Final Frontier (Geert Jan Kroon)

Adjudicator: Patrik Randefalk; Kevin Houben; Frans-Aert Burghgraef

1. Brassband Immanuel (Jan Werkman) — 93

2. Greidebrass (Marco Middelberg) — 91

3. Backum Brass Castricum (Harmen Cnossen) — 90

4. Brassband Kunst en Vriendschap (Henk van Loon) — 89

Soloist Prize: Flugel horn (Greidebrass)





Fourth Division:



Set Work: Green (Tjeerd Nijhof)

Adjudicator: Patrik Randefalk; Kevin Houben; Frans-Aert Burghgraef

1. Chr. Muziekvereniging Blaast de Bazuin (Piet Visser) — 91

2. Christelijke Brassband Advendo Burum (Stefan de Groot) — 90

