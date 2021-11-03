2022 North of England judges announced

The North of England Regional Championships have announced the list of adjudicators appointed to make the decisions at the 2022 Regional Championships.
The event will once again be held at the excellent facilities provide by Durham's Gala Theatre on the weekend of the 19th and 20th March.
Two days of action
Saturday will host the Fourth, Second and Fourth Sections, with the Third and Championship events the following days.
Championship Section: Roger Webster and Andrew Duncan
First Section: Alan Fernie and Nicholas Garman
Second Section: Roger Webster and Andrew Duncan
Third Section: Mark Wilkinson and Alan Fernie
Fourth Section: Nicholas Garman and Mark Wilkinson.
Regional Secretary Tony Griffiths told 4BR: "We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to a great weekend of brass banding in the North East."