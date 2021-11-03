2022 North of England judges announced

The identity of the adjudicators who will make the all important London and Cheltenham decisions in Durham next year have been revealed.

The North of England Regional Championships have announced the list of adjudicators appointed to make the decisions at the 2022 Regional Championships.

The event will once again be held at the excellent facilities provide by Durham's Gala Theatre on the weekend of the 19th and 20th March.

Two days of action

Saturday will host the Fourth, Second and Fourth Sections, with the Third and Championship events the following days.

Championship Section: Roger Webster and Andrew Duncan

First Section: Alan Fernie and Nicholas Garman

Second Section: Roger Webster and Andrew Duncan

Third Section: Mark Wilkinson and Alan Fernie

Fourth Section: Nicholas Garman and Mark Wilkinson.

Regional Secretary Tony Griffiths told 4BR: "We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to a great weekend of brass banding in the North East."